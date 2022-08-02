Republican business executive Kyle Curtis and former Yakima City Council member Dulce Gutierrez will square off in the November general elections for Yakima County Commission District 2, according to preliminary election results.
Curtis, 29, and Gutierrez, 32, were the top two candidates in the three-way primary.
Curtis gathered the most votes, 2,985 for 56%, while Gutierrez followed with 1,678 votes for 31.4%, the unofficial results showed. More ballots will be counted in the days ahead.
The top two candidates in the primary, regardless of political party, advance to the general election.
A third candidate, Democrat Tony Sandoval, 58, trailed with 673 votes for 12.6%, the results showed.
Curtis said the preliminary results show that his campaign is based on issues voters care about. However, he said a lot of ballots still need to be counted.
“I think it’s still a little early in the game yet,” he said.
He said the preliminary results were surprising: “I had some early data showing a higher perceived turnout for Democrats."
Gutierrez, a Democrat, said she's not going to speculate on the preliminary results, saying a majority of ballots have yet to be counted.
"I’m really feeling like the numbers coming in the next few days will fall in favor of my campaign," she said.
Gutierrez said she plans to forge ahead with her campaign with the same energy she put into the primary.
"I'm so excited to continue to earn the support of voters," she said. "I'll continue to have a proactive campaign as I did through the primary election."
County government is comprised of several departments ranging from various law and justice services to planning, code enforcement, public services and elections.
Commissioners are paid $113,580 a year. They oversee the county government’s daily operations and its more than $318 million overall annual operating budget.
Gutierrez said she supports a countywide emergency response communications system, a regional crime lab and also wants to see the county devote resources gang prevention and intervention programs. She also wants to see the county prioritize efforts that would lead to the construction of more affordable housing.
Curtis also supports a countywide communications system and a regional crime lab but says the sheriff’s office needs more tools for crime suppression to combat the drug epidemic. Curtis, who helped devise the county’s homeless coalition’s five-year plan, said more resources need to be devoted to combating the underlying causes of homelessness: drug abuse and mental health issues.
Other commissioner races
Preliminary results Tuesday night didn’t shed enough light on whether write-in candidate Angie Girard, a Democrat, will advance to the general election and face Republican incumbent Amanda McKinney, 44, for Commission District 1.
Girard, 58, needs to garner 1% of the total ballots returned to secure a place on the November ballot.
Preliminary results showed 1,778 write-in ballots, but they have yet to be attributed to any candidates.
McKinney garnered 83% with 8,674 votes in the preliminary totals.
Girard has a pending lawsuit against McKinney and Commissioner LaDon Linde over alleged violations of the Open Public Meetings Act.
In District 3, incumbent Linde, 61, and his 53-year-old challenger Steve Saunders — both Republicans — automatically advance to the general elections for Commission District 3.
As of Tuesday night, Linde had 1,669 votes for 57.3% while Saunders followed with 1,242 votes for 42.6%.
