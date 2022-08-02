District 4 Rep. Dan Newhouse appears to have held off a wide field of Republican challengers in the 2022 primary election.
Preliminary results published by the Secretary of State’s office Tuesday night show the Sunnyside incumbent advancing to the general election, along with Democrat Doug White of Yakima.
Newhouse won 20,542 votes across the Central Washington district, or 27.32%, according to the preliminary results. White captured 19,534 votes, or 25.98%, across the district.
Many votes still need to be counted, including about 5,000 in Yakima County, according to the elections department.
Results will be updated daily as more votes are tabulated. The election will be certified Aug. 16 in counties across the state and Aug. 19 by the Secretary of State.
Newhouse has held the District 4 seat since 2015 and served in the state House of Representatives from 2003-2009. He operates an 850-acre farm in the Yakima Valley and previously served as the director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
He said during a press conference Tuesday night that the trend for the race looks good.
"(I'm) feeling a little bit of relief at this point, but still not ready to declare victory," Newhouse said.
White, the only Democrat in the race, lives in Yakima but has traveled extensively in his career as a global project manager.
He said the preliminary results in District 4 show the will of the voters.
"They're looking for someone with a vision for Central Washington," he said Tuesday night. "People here are demanding a change."
Here is the vote split for other candidates in the race as of Tuesday night: Loren Culp of Moses Lake had 16,352 votes, or 21.74%; Jerrod Sessler of Prosser had 8,214 votes, or 10.92%; Brad Klippert of Kennewick had 6,434 votes, or 8.56%; Corey Gibson of Selah had 2,675 votes, or 3.56%; Benancio Garcia of Sunnyside had 1,118 votes, or 1.49%; and Jacek Kobiesa of Pasco had 248 votes, or 0.33%.
The top two candidates in the primary, regardless of party, will advance to the November general election.
New district
The 2022 primary is the first election to test new political boundaries across the state, including in Central Washington’s Congressional District 4.
The newly redrawn district stretches vertically through the center of the state, capturing all of Okanogan, Douglas, Grant, Yakima, Benton and Klickitat counties and picking up precincts in Adams and Franklin counties.
District 4 primary candidates represent communities throughout the Yakima Valley and Central Washington, and initial results show Newhouse, White and Culp as the top three candidates in most counties. Klippert, a sheriff deputy in Benton County, was in the third slot in that county as of Tuesday night.
Culp is a former police chief from Republic in Ferry County and a former Washington gubernatorial candidate. He declined to comment on the preliminary results, which showed him as the top contender in Grant and Adams counties Tuesday night.
White was in the lead among Yakima County voters Tuesday, winning 5,824 votes, or 27.18%, in the county, according to preliminary results. Newhouse took the second spot as of Tuesday, with 5,617 votes cast for him in the county, about 26.21%.
Debra Manjarrez, chair of the Yakima County Republican Party, said Newhouse and White as the top two candidates did not come as a shock.
"I am not surprised at that," she said Tuesday night. "There were so many Republicans in that race, it split the vote."
She also said there has been "negative stuff" in the District 4 race that could have turned some voters off.
White said he has been personally disappointed with Newhouse's campaign, which has run at least one ad attacking an opponent, Culp. White also said he'd like to see changes to campaign finance laws.
Looking ahead to the possibility of being a general election candidate, he said he won't go negative.
"I am going to be running a clean campaign," White said.
More background
Newhouse’s vote to impeach former President Donald Trump following on charges he incited an insurrection in the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, has been a topic of conversation throughout the campaign, with some opponents saying the vote pushed them to enter the race. Newhouse was one of 10 Republicans to vote in support of impeachment in 2021.
While Newhouse was the Washington state vice chair of Trump’s reelection campaign, he said his conscience and his religious beliefs led him to cast the vote to impeach. He voted against Trump’s 2020 impeachment.
Newhouse acknowledged his impeachment vote as a key issue in the campaign during a press conference Tuesday and said he has received mixed reactions since the vote. Some don't agree with the vote and are angry, he said, but some have chosen to overlook the vote, focusing instead on other priorities. Others, still, have thanked him for standing up for the Constitution, Newhouse said.
"I've never been sure the size of each of those groups of people, so it's very hard to measure, but perhaps this is the ultimate measurement," he said. "I think I can say, if the numbers continue to show what they have so far, that people see the hard work that I've been putting in to represent people of Central Washington."
White previously said the insurrection was one reason he joined the race. He said he was in Hong Kong during demonstrations and occupation in 2020. He was back in the U.S. by Jan. 6, 2021, when he learned about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Culp announced his campaign after Newhouse voted to impeach Trump, and he has Trump’s endorsement.
Newhouse had five opponents in the 2020 primary, including two Republicans, and handily beat Democrat Douglas McKinley in the 2020 general with 66% of the vote. The top two candidates in the primary, regardless of party, will advance to the November general election.
