While narrowing the field of candidates for federal, state and local contests in the Aug. 2 primary election, many Yakima County voters will also have a chance to select a political voice at the smallest level: their own voting precinct.
There are 30 contested precinct committee officer positions this year in Yakima County — an unusually high amount, according to Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross.
Here’s what voters should know about precinct committee officers before returning their primary ballots.
What is a precinct committee officer?
Precinct committee officers are the grassroots link between voters in each of Yakima County’s 175 voting precincts and political organizations.
Voters in each precinct can elect one Democrat and one Republican representative, Ross said.
“Those positions are the essential building blocks of the political party,” he said. “It’s purely a political function.”
Voters can only vote for a representative for the party they are a part of, according to the election guidebook. A vote for a partisan candidate affirms the voter’s affiliation with that party.
What’s the role of a precinct committee officer once elected?
The role of a precinct committee officer position is different for each party and individual. It is a volunteer position with a two-year term.
For the Yakima County Republican Central Committee, precinct committee officers select the members of the county Republicans’ executive board and select three people to go to the state party, where they vote on the executive board at the state level, according to county party chairman Debra Manjarrez.
Aside from voting on those positions, participation varies, Manjarrez said.
Some people may attend the party meetings or host meetings in their own precinct, she said. Some may choose to represent the party at local events, like volunteering at the Republican booth at the fair.
“It’s really communication. Communication with others,” Manjarrez said.
For the Yakima County Democratic Central Committee, the process is much the same. Precinct committee officers elect local leadership, and select individuals to represent the county at the state party level.
Democratic party chair Naomi Whitmore said precinct committee officers also often volunteer with campaigns: supporting candidates, knocking on doors or making phone calls to local voters.
Precinct committee officers are also responsible for recommending new representatives in the case of death or other instances where someone is unable to complete their term.
“That’s pretty rare that that happens, but it is an important responsibility if it does happen,” Whitmore said.
That has happened recently, and it was a significant opportunity for precinct committee officers, Manjarrez said. The Republican Central Committee in 2020 recommended three individuals to replace Norm Childress on the Yakima County Commission after his death.
Ross said precinct committee officers have had an important role, historically, in managing voters, starting conversations and encouraging political participation.
He said he has seen the role change some with the rise of social media. People tend to connect online, instead of going door-to-door or meeting with neighbors, he said.
Still, Ross said the unusually high number of contested races this year is a good thing.
“It just shows that the parties are out there working hard to get people in their spaces, or in their precincts,” he said.
What is political participation like in Yakima County?
Ross said political participation is stronger in the Republican Party than the Democratic Party in Yakima County. An example of that is the split of contested races: 29 are Republican, and one is Democratic.
Manjarrez said Republican participation has strengthened in recent years.
“Yakima County has always had an active Republican Party, and since the 2020 election, I’ve seen the people that want to volunteer, the people that are getting involved in the political process at the grassroots level increase significantly,” she said.
She said people who have stayed out of politics in the past are taking a second look and jumping in.
“What I’m seeing happening is people are very frustrated with the direction of our country, our counties and our cities,” she said. “People see we are headed in the wrong direction and want to do something about it.”
Whitmore said the Republican Party has a larger base of people who are involved, but the Democratic Party has seen an uptick in participation recently, as well.
“People are wanting to get involved or wanting to do something,” she said.
The Democratic Party also generally sees more participation close to election time, Whitmore said.
Will I see a precinct committee officer race on my ballot?
Precinct committee officer races only appear on the primary ballot, and only if they’re contested.
Voters will see a precinct committee officer race on their primary ballot if two or more people filed for the spot in their district.
If only one person files for a position, their name will not be on the ballot. That person will be automatically elected, Ross said.
If no one files for a position, the party central committee can appoint someone after the election.
A map of voting precincts and additional information about precinct committee officers is available at bit.ly/YHRelxn.
