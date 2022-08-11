Yakima Democrat Lindsey Keesling appears to have garnered enough support from Yakima County voters to move ahead in the District 15 Senate race.
Write-in data is not yet available for other counties in the Central Washington district, but Yakima County Elections counted 184 votes for Keesling, or about 1.7% of total votes cast in the race so far.
Primary election write-in candidates who receive at least 1% of the total vote will appear on the general election ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Dan Miller, spokesperson for the Secretary of State's office, said in an email Wednesday that individual write-in votes are tallied when the total number of write-in votes is more than 1%. Because the District 15 race covers multiple counties, the state office coordinates results.
"The Office of the Secretary of State must compile the total number of write-in votes and total votes cast from each county to determine if votes for declared write-in candidates must be tallied," Miller said in the email. "If votes must be tallied, the OSOS will notify the impacted counties to tally their declared write-ins."
The vote total for declared write-in candidates — like Keesling — is then included in the results certified by county canvassing boards Aug. 16 and combined for the Secretary of State’s office certification Aug. 19.
Preliminary election data shows 10,873 total votes had been cast in the District 15 race as of Wednesday.
Republican Nikki Torres, the only candidate to appear on the ballot for the race, won 10,239 of those votes, about 94.2%, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office.
There were 634 total write-in votes recorded, about 5.83%.
Yakima County finished its ballot count, and about 1,200 ballots remain to be counted in other counties included in the district: Adams, Benton, Franklin and Grant. The primary election will be certified by the Secretary of State’s office Aug. 19.
Keesling said she’s excited to be moving on to the general election.
“Knowing that it is going to happen, I'm just moving forward with planning the campaign, starting to get events lined up, you know, it’s really an exciting time,” she said.
Keesling is the campaign manager for Doug White, also a Democrat. White is the candidate advancing alongside Republican incumbent Dan Newhouse in Central Washington’s Congressional District 4.
Keesling worked as a teacher in the Yakima School District for seven years and will teach in the Wapato School District this year.
Torres is a strategic partnership manager for Western Governors University focusing on Central and Eastern Washington.
She was elected to the Pasco City Council in 2021 and took the office in January but resigned at the end of May after changing her voter registration address to one north of Pasco city limits and within the 15th District.
Torres was the sole candidate on the ballot after longtime incumbent Sen. Jim Honeyford withdrew from the race May 23. Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, endorsed Torres.
