U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse and challenger Doug White will advance to the November ballot, with most ballots in the region counted.
Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, fended off a wide field of Republican challengers in the race for congressional District 4 in Central Washington.
As of about 5 p.m. Friday, Newhouse won 35,444 votes across the district, or 25.6%, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office. White, a Democrat who lives in Yakima, had about 34,950 votes, or 25.2%.
The top two candidates, regardless of party, advance to the November general election in Washington's primary system. The vote split may look much different in November, with only two people on the ballot. Seven Republican candidates divided the vote in the primary.
Several of Newhouse's opponents said his vote to impeach Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol figured into their decision to run.
Republican Loren Culp of Moses Lake, who had Trump's endorsement, had the next highest vote total Friday: 29,190, or 21%.
Most of the ballots have been counted in District 4, which includes all of Okanogan, Douglas, Grant, Yakima, Benton and Klickitat counties and parts of Adams and Franklin counties.
About 15,000 ballots remain to be counted in the counties in District 4, according to estimated ballot totals from the Secretary of State’s office.
Some counties, including Yakima County, may not see major updates to their totals until the election is certified. Certification happens in counties on Aug. 16 and at the Secretary of State’s office Aug. 19.
Yakima County
Auditor Charles Ross said the Yakima County elections department finished the bulk of its ballot count Friday. Voters returned 39,798 ballots for a turnout rate of 31.2%.
About 9,000 additional ballots were included in Friday’s count compared to the previous day. Ross said fewer than 200 ballots remain to be counted. That number includes ballots with signature or other issues, which the office has to reach out to voters to resolve.
Ross said the counting process went smoothly, though he has gotten some questions from voters about why it takes several days to complete.
“Our equipment works well, our staff is very well trained, but we’re a small team. It just takes a little bit,” he said. “We don’t rush, either — we like to take our time. The goal is to be 100% accurate.”
Election outcomes have not changed much in Yakima County as vote totals have been updated throughout the week. Ross said that’s typical.
“We don’t usually see big changes from that election night total as long as we have, you know, a good amount (of ballots), which we usually do,” he said.
White held his lead in Yakima County as of Friday. He had 10,477 votes, or 26.7%, according to Friday’s totals. Newhouse had 9,335 votes, 23.8%.
There were 39,227 votes cast for that race in Yakima County.
White was the top vote-getter in two other counties: Klickitat and Okanogan.
Culp also won in three counties: Adams, Douglas and Grant, according to the district's county results.
Newhouse was the top vote-getter in Benton and Franklin counties, and the top vote-getter overall.
Here’s a rundown of where candidates stood in other area races as of Friday.
Legislative races
Rep. Gina Mosbrucker and challenger Liz Hallock maintained the top two spots in the three-way race for Legislative District 14, Position 2, without much change to the vote split.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Mosbrucker, a Republican from Goldendale, had 18,596 votes, or 65.6%, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Hallock, a Yakima business owner and attorney who stated no party preference, had 5,851 votes, or 20.6%.
The third candidate, family physician Chris Faison of White Salmon, had 3,800 votes, or 13.4%. He was running as an independent.
In Legislative District 15, Republican Nikki Torres of Pasco was the only Senate candidate to appear on the ballot. She had 10,119 votes, or 94.2%, as of Friday.
Yakima resident Lindsey Keesling, a Democrat, ran against Torres as a write-in candidate. Primary election write-in candidates who receive at least 1% of the total vote will appear on the general election ballot in November, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
There were 628 write-in votes cast in the race district-wide Friday, about 5.8%, but election officials haven't yet released vote counts for Keesling.
Yakima County results show Keesling had about 182 votes in the county.
Yakima County races
Republican Kyle Curtis and Democrat Dulce Gutierrez held their lead in Yakima County Commissioner race for District 2, which covers the city of Yakima.
Curtis had 5,103 votes as of Friday, about 54.8%, according to results Friday. Gutierrez had 3,139 votes, or 33.7%.
The third candidate in the race, Democrat Tony Sandoval, had 11.4% of the vote and 1,063 total votes as of Friday.
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, a Republican, was the only candidate to appear on the ballot for the District 1 seat, but her race also drew a write-in candidate in Angie Girard, who filed as a Democrat.
McKinney had 15,494 votes as of Friday, or 87%. Girard had 2,313 write-in votes as of Friday, about 13%, qualifying her to advance to the general election.
In District 3, incumbent LaDon Linde and his opponent Steve Saunders — both Republicans — automatically advance to the general election.
As of Friday, Linde had 3,404 votes for 56.4% while Saunders had 2,627 votes for 43.6%.
Billie Maggard and Mischa Venables still held the top two positions in the race for Yakima County clerk.
Maggard had 13,036 votes, or 40.4%, and Venables had 10,267, or 31.8%. Debra Delatorre had 27.7%, or 8,946 votes. All are Republicans.
In the race for county coroner, incumbent Jim Curtice and his opponent Marshall Slight — both Republicans — automatically advance to the general election.
As of Friday, Curtis had 26,816 votes for 79.9% while Slight had 6,763 votes for 20.1%.
