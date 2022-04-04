One candidate has announced his intent to run for the District 15 seat in the state House of Representatives.
Bryan Sandlin, lead fieldman and operations manager for Highland Fruit Growers, announced Thursday that he plans to run for the seat held by Rep. Jeremie Dufault, a Republican from Selah. Dufault is not seeking reelection as new political maps put his residence in District 14.
Under the new map, District 15 includes the east side of the city of Yakima, Union Gap, part of Moxee, Sunnyside and Grandview. It extends east into Grant, Adams, Franklin and Benton counties. District 14 includes part of the city of Yakima, all of the Yakama Reservation and extends south to cover Klickitat County.
Sandlin, also a Republican, has been in the farming and fruit packing business all his life, according to a biography provided by his campaign. He started working on his family farm near Granger at an early age and has held leadership positions at Sandlin Farms, Highland Fruit, Yakima Fruit and Cold Storage and Price Cold Storage and Packing Co.
“After traveling this area for 36 years, I feel like I know the people in our area well and am aware of the challenges we all face in farming, business, and raising a family in these changing times,” Sandlin said in his opening remarks at a news conference Thursday, according to a copy of his speech provided by the campaign.
Sandlin lives near Zillah with his wife, Debbie, the biography said. They have four adult children and two grandchildren.
No other candidates have announced or registered a campaign with the Public Disclosure Commission in District 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.