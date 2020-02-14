A capital projects levy for the Yakima School District gained some ground with Friday’s ballot count, but remains below the 50% threshold needed to pass.
The capital levy was at 49.68% approval on Friday, with 4,621 yes votes to 4,680 votes, according to the Yakima County Auditor’s Office. It has gained support as more ballots from Tuesday's election are counted.
Yakima’s school operations levy is passing with 51.8% approval. School levy measures in Naches Valley, Mabton, Sunnyside and Zillah also are passing.
Turnout was 32 percent, election officials reported Friday. The next ballot count is on Thursday. The election will be certified Feb. 21.