Three candidates are seeking two spots on the general election ballot for Legislative District 14, Position 2.
Incumbent state Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, and two challengers, Chris Faison of White Salmon and Liz Hallock of Yakima, are on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot, which will be mailed out to voters around Friday, July 15. The top two finishers in the primary, regardless of political party, advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Mosbrucker, 59, is a business entrepreneur who was first elected to the Legislature in 2014. Hallock is a Yakima business owner and attorney who has run for elected office several times, including for the District 14, Position 2 seat in 2018. Faison, 40, is a family physician and associate professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine who lives in White Salmon. Faison is an independent.
Under recent redistricting, District 14 covers the western part of Yakima County and all of Klickitat County. It includes all of the Yakama Reservation, a change from the past. It no longer includes parts of Skamania and Clark counties.
The Yakima Herald-Republic asked each candidate three questions, and replies from Mosbrucker and Faison are printed below.
Hallock, who stated no party preference when filing as a candidate, submitted a simple statement to the Herald-Republic: “I’m running to protect privacy rights and right to abortion access.” She chose not to reply to the three questions.
The Legislature passed police reform rules in 2021, such as restrictions on pursuit. Should these rules be amended, expanded or overturned?
Faison: Police reform rules, if well implemented, are intended to increase transparency and to decrease unnecessary escalations and harms, like pedestrian deaths during pursuit.
It is likely these rules will need to be revisited frequently during implementation as we try to balance giving officers the tools to do public safety work well, wisely, and with transparency and accountability.
Mosbrucker: The police reform bill HB 1054 regarding vehicular pursuit should be amended. We continue to listen to both law enforcement and community members regarding the unexpected consequences of this legislation. We have “fix” bills being prepared for the 2023 session. Handcuffs must be kept on criminals, not put on police officers trying to keep us safe.
I will continue to fight to make public safety a priority of the Washington Legislature.
What role, if any, should the state play in advancing the use of “green energy” such as solar power or electric vehicles?
Faison: Through its public/private partnerships and clear, long-term guidelines, the state is able to provide the stability and funding needed to spur ongoing innovation and meaningful investment from the private sector.
We are already a green energy and technology leader in the country and can continue to generate well-paying jobs while working on grid technology and storage as well as generating energy. Given how important the next 5-10 years are to the long-term health of the planet, the investment is worthwhile.
Given methane’s potency as a greenhouse gas, perhaps my favorite sounding project is the use of anaerobes with dairy cow waste. If life gives you really stinky lemons …
Mosbrucker: Washington’s transition to green energy can provide an investment in our future generations. However, the state must continue to have thoughtful dialogues and updated plans regarding maintaining a sustainable energy grid to prevent blackouts and brownouts throughout our beautiful state.
The state should help find innovative solutions to amplify the impact of our renewable energy resources. It is also critical that we “keep the lights on” as we transition.
Following a court case involving a Yakima County dairy and its employees, the Legislature approved the phase-in of overtime pay for farmworkers over the next three years. Do you agree with this decision? How can the state help protect farmworkers while also helping farmers to find and employ them?
Faison: Paying farmworkers overtime pay means we protect and value them as we do the other workers in the state. Coming together with bipartisan legislation was the right way to provide this and other measures on safe working conditions. Farmworkers are essential workers.
Mosbrucker: Agricultural workers helped carry us through the pandemic, and kept food on our tables. Yes, I agree and voted for this decision. This bill SB 5172 was carefully negotiated with stakeholders to come to an agreement that satisfied most of the workers and agricultural employers.
We can protect workers and help farmers, by listening to their questions, comments and concerns, then collaborating together to find solutions.
