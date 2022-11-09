Election night leads held into Wednesday as more ballots were counted in Yakima County.
The latest round of results return incumbents Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde to the Yakima County Commission along with newcomer Kyle Curtis. All are Republicans.
McKinney had 16,490 votes, or 68.9%, in District 1 as of Wednesday afternoon, while Democratic challenger Angie Girard received 7,448 votes for 31.1%, according to results from Yakima County Elections.
Business executive Curtis won 5,808 votes for 58.7% in District 2. Former Yakima City Council member and Democrat Dulce Gutierrez had 4,092 votes in the district for 41.3%.
In District 3, Linde won 3,035 votes for 53.3% while Republican challenger Steve Saunders captured 2,660 votes for 46.7%.
All three seats were up for election under new boundaries because of a settlement agreement between the county and immigrants-rights group OneAmerica, which alleged the county’s election system disenfranchised Latino voters. Districts 2 and 3 will go up for election in 2024 to align with the presidential election.
Many votes still need to be counted in the county.
As of Wednesday, Yakima County Elections had received 58,169 total ballots. About 41,400 were included in the latest count, leaving about 17,000 more to be processed.
In 2018, the last midterm election cycle, there were about 117,000 voters registered, and 72,277 ballots were returned.
As of Wednesday, the county’s return rate was 45.7%. The county currently has about 127,417 voters.
Ballots returned by mail will continue to trickle in, and election results will be updated daily as more votes are tabulated. The election will be certified Nov. 29.
Here’s where other county races stood as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Clerk
Billie Maggard maintained her lead in the race for county clerk.
As of Wednesday, she won 20,389 votes for 59.3% of the total. Opponent Mischa Venables received 14,018 votes for 40.7%.
Both candidates are Republicans with experience working in the clerk’s office. Maggard is an office specialist and court clerk, and Venables is a senior accountant.
Coroner
Jim Curtice has been reelected as county coroner.
Curtice won 27,505 votes for 77.3% to opponent Marshall Slight’s 8,061 votes and 22.7%, according to Wednesday’s results. Slight is the chief deputy coroner for the county. Both candidates are Republicans.
Yakima County District Court Judge
Yakima County District Court Judge Gary Hintze also is headed for reelection.
Hintze won 23,817 votes for 65.9%, with opponent Wes Gano receiving 12,335 votes for 34.1% as of Wednesday.
Hintze, a former deputy Yakima County prosecuting attorney, was appointed in March to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kevin Roy, whose term was set to expire at the end of this year.
Gano, an attorney who also serves as a pro tem judge on the district court, was formerly an assistant state attorney general and Selah Municipal Court judge.
Results will be updated as more ballots are counted.
