The public has a chance to meet Yakima Valley candidates school board, fire district, judicial and city council seats at two upcoming forums.
The forum for the Lower Valley is Oct. 5 at Toppenish Eagles, 515 S. Division St. in Toppenish. The forum for the Upper Valley is Oct. 7 at the Yakima Gateway Hotel, 9 N. Ninth St. in Yakima.
The nonpartisan forums will be hosted by the Yakima Republican Women’s Club.
Each forum will give people a chance to hear from candidates at tables, club President Ann Bowman wrote in an email.
“There will be enough space between the tables that those attending can gather around a table with their community members and focus on the candidates for their local offices,” Bowman said.
Beginning at 6 p.m. on each of the forum dates, a moderator will allow each school board candidate 10 minutes to address the public. The candidates will spend the rest of the hour answering questions and interacting with the public, Bowman said.
The process will be the same for fire district and judicial candidates at 7 p.m., followed by city council and mayoral candidates at 8 p.m.
The Yakima County Elections Division guidebook shows which offices are up for election in 2021. The voter's guide has all races and measures that will be on the 2021 ballot.
