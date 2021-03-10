A 93-year-old Toppenish man hospitalized in a crash late last month has died of his injuries, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Billy D. Stobaugh died Tuesday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, a state patrol news release said.
The crash occurred about 12:25 p.m. Feb. 25 on U.S. Highway 97 near Rocky Ford Road, about 2 miles south of Toppenish.
Stobaugh was driving a Mercury Sable south on U.S. Highway 97 when he failed to yield and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer near the intersection of Rocky Ford Road, the release said.
Stobaugh’s car was then forced into Ford Edge traveling behind, the release said.
There were no other injuries and everyone was wearing seat belts, the release said.