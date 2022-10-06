Three Yakima schools went into a partial lockdown Thursday as school officials and police investigated a possible threat. The schools reopened after no threat was found.
Eisenhower High, Wilson Middle and Whitney Elementary schools were placed into a “secure and teach” lockdown around 1:35 p.m. Under that lockdown, classes continued as usual at the schools, but nobody was allowed in or out of the buildings, Yakima School District spokeswoman Kirsten Fitterer said.
A student reported overhearing a possible “threat of violence” to Eisenhower, triggering the lockdown as school officials and police investigated the threat, Fitterer said. That investigation found there was no threat to the school or students, and the buildings were reopened around 2:20 p.m., Fitterer said.
Eisenhower was the scene of a school shooting in March, where an 18-year-old Eisenhower student was wounded and a student from Yakima Online, 16-year-old Shawn Dwight Tolbert, was killed in the parking lot near the Zaepfel Field at the campus.
The suspect in that case, Tolbert’s 15-year-old cousin, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Yakima County Juvenile Court in August.
