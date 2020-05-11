Vote

Candidate filing week kicked off Monday with 18 people filing for office, many of them incumbents.

The weeklong filing period ends at 4 p.m. Friday. Local and state elections officials encourage candidates to file online or by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The primary election is Aug. 4, with the general election Nov. 3. Here’s a list of who filed Monday:

Legislature

Legislative District 13, Position 1: Tom Dent-R*

Legislative District 14:

Senator: Curtis King-R*

Representative, Position 1: Chris Corry-R*

Representative, Position 2: Gina Mosbrucker-R*

Yakima County Commission

District 1: Vicki Baker-R*

  • District 2: Ron Anderson-R

*

U.S. House of Representatives

District 4: Dan Newhouse-R*

  • ; Douglas McKinley-D

Courts

Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 3, Position 1: Rebecca Pennell*

  • Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 1: Kevin Naught

*

  • Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 2: Elisabeth Tutsch

*

  • Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 3: Jeff Swan, Douglas Federspiel

*

  • Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 4: Scott Bruns, Blaine Gibson

*

  • Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 5: David Elofson

*

  • Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 6: Ruth Reukauf

*

  • Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 7: Gayle Harthcock

*

* Incumbent

Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.