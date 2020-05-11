Candidate filing week kicked off Monday with 18 people filing for office, many of them incumbents.
The weeklong filing period ends at 4 p.m. Friday. Local and state elections officials encourage candidates to file online or by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The primary election is Aug. 4, with the general election Nov. 3. Here’s a list of who filed Monday:
Legislature
• Legislative District 13, Position 1: Tom Dent-R*
• Legislative District 14:
• Senator: Curtis King-R*
• Representative, Position 1: Chris Corry-R*
• Representative, Position 2: Gina Mosbrucker-R*
Yakima County Commission
District 1: Vicki Baker-R*
- District 2: Ron Anderson-R
*
U.S. House of Representatives
District 4: Dan Newhouse-R*
- ; Douglas McKinley-D
Courts
Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 3, Position 1: Rebecca Pennell*
- Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 1: Kevin Naught
*
- Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 2: Elisabeth Tutsch
*
- Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 3: Jeff Swan, Douglas Federspiel
*
- Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 4: Scott Bruns, Blaine Gibson
*
- Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 5: David Elofson
*
- Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 6: Ruth Reukauf
*
- Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 7: Gayle Harthcock
*
* Incumbent