One person was treated for smoke inhalation and eight people were displaced after a two-alarm fire at a North Sixth Street six-plex Saturday night in Yakima.
The fire was reported at 8:10 p.m. in the 500 block of North Sixth Street, according to a news release from the Yakima Fire Department. All the occupants were able to get out of the building.
A woman who was in the apartment where the fire started was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and was treated and released, the department said.
The cause is under investigation. Yakima firefighters quickly attacked the fire to knock it down, but found it spread to the floors, walls and other spaces. Four of the six units were affected.
A second alarm was called because the stubbornness of the fire and cold temperatures. Crews from the Yakima Training Center, West Valley Fire Department and Gleed Fire Department assisted .
Damage was extensive. An initial estimate puts the loss at $200,000.
The Red Cross is assisting the eight occupants who were displaced.