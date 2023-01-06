The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council says it has the authority to approve two solar farms in Yakima County despite a local moratorium on solar projects.
EFSEC, which expedited the approval process for two proposed solar farms east of Moxee, outlined its reasoning in a Dec. 5 letter to the Board of Yakima County Commissioners, saying the application for the projects came in before the moratorium was enacted.
County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said her board is working on a formal response to the letter.
There are two avenues in which solar projects can be approved: through the county or the state. The county has enacted a moratorium on solar farms and won’t be approving any until its planners devise local siting rules.
EFSEC is the state agency that reviews such proposed projects and makes approval recommendations to Gov. Jay Inslee, who has final say.
Commissioners want EFSEC to hold off on allowing any projects until local rules are established.
EFSEC’s letter was sparked by commissioners’ objections to the expedited processing of two proposed solar farms — High Top and Ostrea. EFSEC received the application for the two projects on April 7.
Yakima County Planning provided certificates of land-use consistency dated March 7 for the applicant to present at the land-use consistency hearing.
Commissioners enacted the July 26 moratorium so the county’s planning department could devise local siting rules. Commissioners sent EFSEC an objection letter Nov. 7, urging the council to abide by the moratorium.
EFSEC approved expedited process for High Top and Ostrea on Nov. 15.
In their objection, commissioners said solar farms potentially could replace agricultural land, which the county is responsible for preserving under the state Urban Growth Act.
McKinney said such projects also need fire protection plans and money held in escrow for potential mitigation and that EFSEC’s process doesn’t provide adequate public input.
In its letter, EFSEC said the proposed projects went under review before the moratorium was enacted and that state guidelines provide no mechanism for ceasing such review “in light of a county-enacted moratorium.”
EFSEC said its responsibilities are to determine whether such projects are consistent and compliant with city, county and regional land-use planning and zoning ordinances and that a moratorium doesn’t apply.
“Additionally, the council has previously determined that a moratorium is not a land use plan or zoning ordinance for the purposes of EFSEC’s consistency determination,” the letter said.
EFSEC said the Energy Facility Site Locations Act provides an exemption to the Growth Management Act. In Residents Opposed to Kittitas Turbines v. EFSEC, the state Supreme Court decided that “EFSLA can be properly read as a specific exception to the general goals and procedures of the GMA,” the letter said.
State law also preempts local land-use regulations when siting major energy facilities, the letter said.
EFSEC’s letter also took issue with commissioners’ claim that public input isn’t offered and that fire response plans are lacking.
The council said it requires fire response plans that are to be submitted and approved prior to construction and operation.
EFSEC said state law requires two public hearings within 60 days of receiving an application on such projects. Public input also is taken during land-use consistency hearings and mitigation hearings. Public input also was taken when the council approved the expedited processes, the letter said.
“We feel that our process actively seeks public input through these many opportunities and encourage interested parties such as yourselves to participate,” the letter said.
McKinney said commissioners aren’t satisfied with EFSEC’s comments in the letter concerning fire response, citing case law over the Growth Management Act and the interpretation that projects that went under review before the moratorium are exempt from it.
She said county staff learned that EFSEC had reached out to the wrong fire jurisdiction concerning the proposed projects. She said local fire agencies are working with county staff in drafting a response to EFSEC.
She said case law provides EFSEC an avenue in siting “major energy facilities” despite local rules and the Growth Management Act. She doesn’t consider High Top and Ostrea — which combined are expected to generate up to 160 megawatts of electricity — major energy facilities.
She compared that to the Grand Coulee Dam’s production of 21 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.
“To consider one-off solar farms as major energy producers is a blatant and ridiculous comparison and is a demonstrable waste of our limited natural land resources,” she said.
McKinney disagrees that having the review process of the two projects beginning before the moratorium exempts them from it.
“My response is simply a question: What other agency or state appointed individual can we expect going forward will also be allowed to act under past pretenses when making current decisions?” she said.
EFSEC did pull back on the Wautoma Solar Energy Project in Benton County just east of the Black Rock area projects. EFSEC determined it didn’t meet Benton County’s land-use regulations.
Benton County enacted a moratorium on solar projects in December 2021. But that doesn’t mean the Wautoma project is dead. An adjudication hearing will be held to determine whether EFSEC can preempt the Benton County moratorium.
