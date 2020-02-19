Astria Health has started efforts to market the former Astria Regional Medical Center property.
The organization has started to interview potential real estate brokers to sell the hospital property at 110 S. Ninth Ave., Astria Health attorney Sam Maizel said in a status report filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday. Retaining a broker to list and market the property was done as part of an agreement with Lapis Advisers, Astria’s debtor-in-possession financing lender, and the Unsecured Creditors Committee. Lapis Advisers was one of the top creditors at the time Astria Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May.
Astria Health closed Astria Regional last month. Since then, officials have started discussions with government officials on possible new uses for the property, which includes the main hospital and several other buildings, Maizel wrote in the report. Proposed uses include an emergency or crisis shelter, an after-school tutoring facility, community service offices and a rehabilitation center.
“Because the community’s well-being is still a priority for (Astria Health), it would seriously consider and discuss with stakeholders, any proposal by the city of Yakima and/or the County of Yakima to use the (Astria Regional) facility for the benefit of the community,” the court filing said.
In the meantime, Astria Health is continuing to work with Piper Sandler & Co., its investment banker, on coordinating either securing financing or selling all or some of its assets. That process is set to begin in early April.
Nurses union requests
Earlier this month, the Washington State Nurses Association, the union that represented nurses at both Astria Regional and Astria Toppenish Hospital, filed a complaint with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. In the complaint, the WSNA argued that when Astria Health closed Astria Regional, it violated several state and federal laws.
WSNA attorney Darin M. Dalmat argued that Astria Regional violated the WARN Act by not abiding by the 60-day notice the law requires. WSNA also asserted that it violated the Washington State Payment and Collection Act and the Washington Wage Rebate Act by not timely paying the nurses paid time off.
The union is asking the court to grant wages for every day Astria Health was below the 60-day notice required under the WARN Act, along compensation for paid time off, double damages for not promptly paying time off and attorney’s fees.
In its status report, Astria Health said it plans to dispute the allegations made in the complaint. The organization has until March 4 to respond to the complaint. A scheduling conference for the complaint is scheduled for March 13.