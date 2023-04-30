SUNNYSIDE — Daniela Barajas had advocated for better working conditions at Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside before and after she was fired by the company in November 2021.

This year, she started a new job as a machine operator at a grape field in Paterson. Her new employer, at Chateau Ste. Michelle, has had a union for almost three decades.

She still rallies with workers at the mushroom farm, even after it was purchased by Windmill Farms. When asked about the differences between her old and new jobs at an April rally in Sunnyside, she covered her mouth to suppress a laugh.

“Oh, my God,” she said.

“Todo la gente estaba enojada,” Barajas said of the Ostrom workplace. “Everyone was angry.”

When she worked at Ostrom, she said, stress from work followed her home. Now, she goes home happy.

Unions representing farmworkers are few and far between — not just in Washington, but across the country. Of the nation's more than 1.25 million agriculture workers in 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics estimated that just 48,000, or 3.9%, were members of a union.

Numerous challenges loom over farmworker efforts to unionize, from national labor law exclusions to power imbalances in workplaces. When workers do undertake the difficult task of organizing, they often face long, risky unionization campaigns dependent on public support and economic pressure. Those underlying factors are visible in the Yakima Valley, with its abundant apple, cherry, grape and hops farms and its big packing and cold storage industry.

Mushroom farm workers and community members have rallied from Sunnyside to Seattle to gain support and recognition. No federal law compels owners to recognize farmworker unions, and business owners rarely do so.

Those who own and operate farms and agricultural companies say it is better to keep a direct line of communication with their employees, and they are committed to providing good working conditions.

The tipping point

In 2019, Ostrom built a $60 million, state-of-the-art mushroom plant in Sunnyside. It ships millions of pounds of mushrooms around the Northwest. Antonio De Loera, communications director for the United Farm Workers, said Ostrom workers began organizing in 2020 due to concerns related to COVID-19. The campaign began to pick up steam in April 2022, he said.

Workers started rallying publicly in June 2022, according to De Loera, after Ostrom was allegedly firing female workers and seeking to replace them with H-2A workers – foreign workers brought in using seasonal work visas. In August 2022, the state attorney general sued Ostrom, alleging discrimination against women and domestic workers and retaliation by the company.

Workers decided to unionize with UFW in September 2022 and have since held rallies in Sunnyside and Seattle.

Since then, the plant has come under new ownership. Windmill Farms, a Canadian mushroom producer owned by investment company Instar Asset Management, bought the Sunnyside mushroom farm in February.

It took years for workers to organize, form a leadership committee and vote for a union. Ostrom did not recognize the union before selling the facility. Workers rallied outside the mushroom farm April 18 asking the new owners to engage with UFW.

Windmill Farms CEO Clay Taylor said there was no need to have a "third party" involved the company's relationship with its workers.

Jose Martinez was one of the first workers involved in organizing efforts and a leader on the workers' committee. Prior to working at Ostrom, he was a plaintiff in a 2015 lawsuit that established agricultural workers’ right to overtime pay in the state, which led to changes statewide. He began working for Ostrom as a cleaner in 2019 when the company began operations in Sunnyside.

He said that when he noticed poor working conditions and mistreatment of workers, he called Victoria Ruddy, a UFW organizer.

“I mentioned to Victoria, ‘Did you know that bad things are happening here? Why aren’t we doing anything?’” Martinez said. “And she said, ‘Organize people. When you are organized, let’s talk.’ So I started bringing people together and we started.”

Martinez was told that his performance was unsatisfactory and was fired April 20, two days after he spoke at a rally outside Windmill Farms in Sunnyside. Windmill Farms did not comment on his termination.

Management perspective

For many ag-related owners and managers, the goal is to prevent conditions from reaching that stage, said Mike Gempler, the executive director of the private nonprofit Growers League.

He quoted a consultant he worked with: “Unions thrive in the absence of enlightened employers.”

The Growers League works with employers to improve working conditions and make sure they follow applicable employment laws.

“Agricultural employers in Washington state have been engaged in a long effort to improve their working conditions and professionalism as employers,” Gempler said.

He reached out to Ostrom at one point, but said he never heard back.

Windmill Farms says it has taken steps to improve the workplace at the mushroom farm after acquiring it from Ostrom.

"Windmill Farms is not affiliated with the seller of the Sunnyside farm or its prior management group," Taylor said in an email. "We have established an entirely new, highly experienced and professional local leadership team at Sunnyside to improve operations, ensure a discrimination-free workplace, and enhance opportunities for employees with better training, equipment and professional development."

Taylor said the company follows state employment law, offers benefits and wants workers to be proud of their place of employment.

Not the first time around

Workers at Windmill Farms are not the first farmworkers in the Yakima Valley to call for union representation.

In 1933, hops workers went on strike in the Yakima Valley with the International Workers of the World.

UFW had a strong presence in Yakima County in the 1970s, when organizers and advocates supported worker efforts to organize, gain higher wages and get equal pay for female workers. Workers went on unplanned strikes -- also known as wildcat strikes -- and organized, said Lupe Gamboa, a former UFW organizer and lawyer. Gamboa and Mike Fox, a lawyer who counseled farmworkers at the time, recalled the hops strikes in 1970 being particularly effective.

“If you have an effective strike, a grower can lose an entire crop,” Fox said. “They have to pick them in a particular time. … If they’re not picked, they have no value, they’re spoiled.”

Fox and Gamboa were part of several lawsuits that led to increased worker protections, including assurance of workers’ free speech and the right to organize free from employer retaliation. Since then, Fox said, farmworkers have been included in minimum wage law and unemployment and workers’ compensation.

Those rights and protections, particularly farmworkers’ protection from retaliatory firings, are the bedrock upon which current unionization efforts like the one at Ostrom are built. Still, there are few farmworker unions in Washington.

“We have made tremendous progress in terms of getting workers protected under state law, but very little when it comes to organizing,” Gamboa said.

Results of those efforts in the Yakima Valley have been mixed. The most recent example came in May 2020 when workers at seven Yakima-area fruit production plants rallied for COVID protections and hazard pay.

In summer and fall 2020, warehouse workers at one of those facilities, Allan Bros., near Naches, formed a union, Trabajadores Unidos por la Justicia, and an election was held in accordance with the National Labor Relations Act.

The NLRA governs union organizing and elections. If a union election is successful, the NLRA requires that employers negotiate a contract with the union. Farmworkers are excluded from the act, but warehouse workers are covered under the NLRA because they process produce from multiple farms, said Andrea Schmitt, a lawyer with Columbia Legal Services who has represented farmworkers throughout the state.

The effort was unsuccessful, even after the National Labor Relations Board, the body that governs union elections, determined that Allan Bros. had engaged in unfair labor practices.

Edgar Franks is the political director of Familias Unidas por la Justicia, one of the few farmworker unions in the state. He and FUJ staff came to the Yakima Valley to support Allan Bros. workers.

“A lot of people … were scared away from unionizing,” Franks said. “The vote died, it didn’t pass.”

“Being covered by the NLRA doesn’t mean you have a union, it just means you have a right to have an election,” Schmitt said.

What are the benefits?

For UFW employees at Chateau Ste. Michelle, the fruits of the unionization campaign have been worth it.

Forstino Lopez, a shop steward for UFW at Chateau Ste. Michelle in Paterson, has worked there for 14 years. Before that, he had never worked at any farm for more than three years.

“I feel good working here because you can have this dialogue with our bosses without fear of being fired. You can speak with them or you can talk with them person to person.” Forstino Lopez said in Spanish. “The bosses here don’t stress you out.”

There were numerous employee benefits, Forstino Lopez added, including medical, dental and vision insurance. His children will be covered under his insurance until they are 26, he said. There are vacation days based on the amount of time you’ve worked for the company.

Forstino Lopez said he will get four weeks off this year. Jesus Lopez, a team operator at a Chateau Ste. Michelle vineyard, said he received similar benefits. He added that he appreciated the relationship with the company created by the contract. Jesus Lopez has worked with the company for 30 years.

Agricultural employers do their best to follow state laws and keep workers satisfied, Gempler said. It’s an important part of the Growers League’s work, he added. Government support allows better monitoring of employers and implementation of safety programs to improve working conditions.

Gempler said that training for supervisors, particularly in communication and management skills, helps prevent misunderstandings,. Good employers invest in their employees, he added. That includes specialized trainings for workers who specialize in irrigation and pesticide use.

He also noted that the Growers League is trying to keep more workers employed year-round. Training, promoting and opening opportunities for talented workers is beneficial, he said, because keeping those workers around is good for the owners and managers.

Windmill Farms has taken steps to create a positive working environment since it took over from Ostrom, Taylor said, and has tried to create a family-like employee culture where workers feel respected.

“We are committed to providing the tools and technical expertise that will allow the team to achieve the performance objectives required to make the farm successful, and at the same time create a better work-life balance for them,” Taylor said.

Since Windmill Farms acquired the mushroom farm in February, there have been some positive changes, Martinez said after he was terminated. He said managers had instituted a new bonus for a particular variety of mushroom and had lowered the picking quotas that had been in place when Ostrom owned the facility.

Martinez said the picking quota, 50 pounds per hour, was still high and that workers were having issues with sick leave.

Economic and political obstacles

Labor advocates said it takes courage to organize.

Gamboa, who grew up in the Yakima Valley and helped organize workers in the 1970s, said that then and now, migrant farmworkers can be particularly vulnerable if they are not citizens or have tenuous immigration status. It creates a power imbalance, he said.

He also noted systemic issues that lead to that power imbalance. Local farmworker and Latino communities are not adequately represented politically, he said. Agricultural workers have some of the lowest wages in the country.

Franks works with farmworkers outside of FUJ and said many may face choices between risking their job by speaking up or maintaining a steady income and keeping their head down. Struggles for affordable housing and transportation or adequate education often take away attention from working conditions.

“It creates that whole survival mode. You have to decide what’s more important, paying for rent and food and supporting your family or unionizing?” Franks said.

Exclusion from federal protections

One of the greatest obstacles to farmworker unions might be their exclusion from NLRA, one of several federal, labor-friendly policies that made up the New Deal.

It’s the playbook for unionizing in most U.S. workplaces and governs union organizing, elections and, if workers vote for a union, negotiations between employers and employees. If workers follow the rules and establish a union, employers are compelled to recognize and sign a contract with that union.

The rules do not apply in agriculture. In 1935, when the NLRA was passed, it did “not include any individual employed as an agricultural laborer, or in the domestic service.”

“Agriculture is an exception,” said De Loera, communications director for UFW. “Agriculture basically exists in a pre-National Labor Relations Act world. The federal government will not force an employer to recognize a union.”

Gamboa is one of many farmworker advocates who say that the exclusion of agricultural workers was a way to get legislators in the South to vote for the New Deal.

“They made a grand bargain, a Faustian deal, that would let the law pass if they left out agricultural workers,” he said of the NLRA. “That has had really devastating consequences.”

In her work with Columbia Legal Services, Schmitt has supported farmworkers and unions in Washington and become familiar with the laws protecting their rights. She added that many of the large, agricultural employers operating in the 1930s primarily employed Black farmworkers who were also excluded from other New Deal policies, like workers’ compensation and minimum wage laws.

“The southern Democrats were not keen in the 1930s to include Black people in the south,” Schmitt said. “Black families were harmed by not having Social Security, not having a minimum wage and union protections.”

The demographics of farmworkers have shifted. After World War II, the agricultural workforce became increasingly Latino. The exclusion from the NLRA still disproportionately impacts people of color. De Loera called it a remnant of Jim Crow policies.

“Agriculture missed the 20th century in terms of labor law,” De Loera said.

Economic pressure

Without a government mandate that employers negotiate with a union, gaining recognition often relies on pure public pressure and economic leverage. Neither Ostrom nor Windmill has acknowledged the UFW.

“So (at) Ostrom the workers have voted for the union, but there is no legal mechanism for the employers to accept the union,” De Loera said. “You have to pressure the employer to accept the union.”

Through public rallies, social media campaigns and more drastic strategies, like boycotts and strikes, workers and unions try to gather public support and convince employers that recognizing the union is what’s best for business.

With Ostrom — and, now, Windmill Farms — workers, labor organizers and community members have held rallies outside the mushroom farm and at several locations where the mushrooms are sold. UFW has asked people to look for the mushrooms in their local grocery stores and help track their distribution.

“We have also reached out directly to retailers that carry Ostrom products, asking them to also put pressure on Ostrom to recognize the union,” De Loera said in an email in February. “Consumers can help us do this work by helping to identify Ostrom products in their local stores.”

Workers from Sunnyside, community members and UFW staff rallied outside an upscale Seattle grocery store in December 2022 to raise awareness among consumers.

Students at the University of Washington successfully lobbied that the school stop using mushrooms from Windmill Farms. The students organized into a group called Students for Farmworkers (SFFW) at UW.

More than 150 students and community members braved the rain on Cesar Chavez Day, March 31, marching through campus to show their support for workers. A group of farmworkers made the journey from Sunnyside for the event.

Kenia Diaz is a recent alumnus and has helped organize students. One of her uncles is a worker at Windmill Farms. Many other SFFW members are from Central Washington and have family members who work in agriculture.

“A number of our members have family that work in the fields or grandparents that were farmworkers,” SSFW leaders said in an emailed statement. “Our organizing comes from a deeply personal place.”

Boycotts

Rallies like the one at UW are preferrable to striking or boycotting, say labor advocates. In a February email, De Loera said the UFW was not officially boycotting Ostrom. Such an action would require a lot of energy, he said, and it is a step the union would take very seriously.

“We are hoping that management will recognize the union before it comes to that,” De Loera said in the email.

Still, boycotting can be the most effective way to get union recognition. In the case of Familias Unidas por la Justicia (FUJ), it took four years of effort, including boycotts, until employers agreed to a private, independently administered union election. Workers at berry farms in the Skagit Valley voted to be represented by FUJ.

“You basically have to find ways for employers to sit down and recognize the union. It can take years,” Franks said of his union's campaign. “It was hard.”

Boycotts have historically been one of the most effective ways for workers to compel employers to the bargaining table. They were integral to the formation of the UFW in California in the 1960s and 1970s, when labor leader Cesar Chavez led marches and a national grape boycott to gain farmworker union recognition. Chavez visited Yakima several times to support local farmworkers.

Strikes are an even more drastic step, Franks added, though one that can open people’s eyes to the importance of workers.

“People do not like going on strike. Only in cases of major emergency do workers go on strike,” Franks said. “It has the potential to change a lot of things. If they, if workers, stop production, everyone is affected.”

Other avenues

The UFW and FUJ have a footprint beyond the farms where their members work. Both are active in Olympia, lobbying state government for increased protections for farmworkers. Both work with workers outside of unionized farms, sharing information and resources.

Gempler has noticed the effects of their work on the agriculture industry, particularly the advocacy for more regulation. It has added complications for growers, he said, but it has also improved working conditions.

If working conditions across the state improve, Gempler wonders if workers in the future will feel the same motivation to unionize.

Barajas said she enjoys her new job at Chateau Ste. Michelle, which has a union, because of the increased communication and collaboration. The commute to her new job is half an hour longer, but it’s more than worth it, she said.

If there are problems or questions, people step in to help one another. Her supervisors listen to her comments. People do the little things, like saying thank you.

“Bien, me gusta trabajo … Todo la gente está contenta.” she said. “It’s good, I like work … Everyone is content.”