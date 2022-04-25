UNION GAP — While plans continue to be adjusted in small and major ways, the overall goal of the East-West Corridor project remains the same from when it was first proposed almost 30 years ago.
The corridor project will connect the urbanized and industrial areas of Yakima and Terrace Heights and provide an additional interchange — and way across — Interstate 82, Matt Pietruseiwicz, Bill Preston and Brian White told the state’s Transportation Commission as it met Tuesday and Wednesdayy, April 19-20, in Union Gap.
Overall, the project’s cost was estimated at $165 million in 2019 — with the bulk of that money federal and state funding. It’s an expensive project, but the transportation problems it solves and the economic development and opportunities the corridor will provide are worth it, the three planners said.
“This isn’t just for the wealthiest (residents) of Yakima County,” said Pietruseiwicz, an engineer with Yakima County. “By developing this we’re hoping to help residents and businesses of the North First Street area connect with the rest of the county.”
Pietruseiwicz said Phase 2 of the county’s project — the Terrace Heights portion of the corridor — is scheduled for next spring, which would build the road from the Butterfield Road roundabout in the east to the vicinity of North 15th Street, crossing over the Roza Canal.
“We have a little bit of right-of-way acquisition left. The big question is how we’re going to fund it,” he added, noting Phase 2 is about a $5 million project.
On the city of Yakima’s side of I-82, a $13.5 million project to remove industrial waste from the former Boise Cascade Mill site was completed last year, said Preston, an engineer with the city.
“That’s prepared us to move forward to the next phase of our project, which is building a road,” Preston told the commission.
Because the city also lacks the money to pay for the entire road project, water and sewer utility work is scheduled to begin next year. Construction of Bravo Company Boulevard, from the roundabout at Lincoln and Fair avenues to the railroad tracks crossing the mill property, could start in 2024, Preston said.
Bravo Company Boulevard eventually will extend to H Street, which will be improved heading west to North First Street, Preston said. Plans for that segment of the project and a required National Environmental Policy Act review are needed before any construction or potential right-of-way acquisition can begin, he added.
Going under I-82
Discussion of building an alternate route across the interstate to relieve the heavy traffic on the Yakima Avenue/Terrace Heights Drive bridge go back to at least 1994, when a survey of Terrace Heights residents indicated a need for an improved connection to the city of Yakima.
By the end of the decade, a Terrace Heights Corridor study supported the idea that an additional arterial roadway was needed, Pietruseiwicz said. Four possible routes were considered on the Terrace Heights side before the current path (known as the “lowlands” route) was selected.
Two roundabouts — the one at Lincoln and Fair avenues in Yakima and another at Butterfield and Harford roads in Terrace Heights — have been built for the corridor, the latter completed in fall 2021. The Butterfield Road project also included an arterial extension to Keys Road, and the connection to Phase 2 of the Terrace Heights portion of the corridor, Pietruseiwicz said.
The third and final phase, expected to be built by 2025, is the most expensive: the portion of the East-West Corridor that crosses the Yakima River and I-82.
As Pietruseiwicz and others involved with the corridor project met to discuss it in early 2020, they decided to re-evaluate some earlier decisions, including an interstate interchange that went over the highway.
“We looked around the room and realized none of us were around when original plans were made nearly 20 years ago,” he said. “We did not reevaluate the corridor itself, but everything else.”
Going under the interstate would “significantly reduce” the funding necessary to complete the project by eliminating things such as retaining walls and a 6% grade to bring the roadway to its required height for crossing I-82.
“We made the decision as a team that by going under the interstate, instead of going over, it made this a much better project,” Pietruseiwicz said.
Funding and the future
While millions of dollars already have been spent on the East-West Corridor project, both in planning it and beginning to build its early phases, the bulk of the work — and spending — is scheduled in the next three years.
Construction of the bridge and underpass won’t begin until 2023, when funds will be available from the Connecting Washington initiative, a $15 billion state transportation package lawmakers approved in 2015. Lawmakers earmarked $50 million of that money for the East-West Corridor project, Pietruseiwicz said.
In April 2021, Yakima County commissioners approved an additional $1.75 million for the East-West Corridor, bringing the total from the county so far to $8,396,463. The money was from the county’s Supporting Investments in Economic Diversification program, funded by retail tax revenue the Legislature annually returns to counties.
The previous month, the county granted the project $2 million in SIED funds.
When the $1 trillion infrastructure bill was signed into law last November, it included $7.5 billion for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program, a 50% increase in the program’s funding, according to a U.S. Senate staff member.
The East-West Corridor project is eligible to receive some of that additional RAISE grant money, the staff member said.
White, the WSDOT assistant regional administrator, said the state’s engineers worked with city and county officials in 2017 on possible I-82 interchange adjustments, and additional lanes for the interstate between U.S. 12 and Nob Hill Boulevard.
Once more detailed plans are developed for a corridor underpass, WSDOT will need to reexamine the interchange justifications, White said.
