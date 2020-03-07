A nearly $1.2 million proposal could increase Astria Toppenish Hospital’s Medicaid reimbursement, bringing its government financial support in line with critical access hospitals statewide.
Astria Toppenish, which has 63 beds, is not a critical access hospital. The budget line would increase the hospital’s Medicaid reimbursement rates to 150% of the Medicaid fee-for-service rate for one year, beginning in July.
For Astria Toppenish, this could bring an average reimbursement rate of 18 cents on the dollar closer to the 36 cents on the dollar that some critical access facilities receive, said Eric Jensen, Astria’s head of government affairs.
“This is really, really important,” he said. “We’ve been trying to get something similar to this passed for three years. This is the furthest we’ve gotten with it so far.”
A critical access designation is given to small hospitals in rural areas that would otherwise be a long distance from emergency care. Critical access hospitals have 25 or fewer acute care inpatient beds.
Jensen said that Astria Toppenish had “by far the highest Medicaid percentage in the state.” The hospital reports losing money when it treats Medicaid patients since the cost of providing the treatment is often higher than the government reimbursement. Reimbursement rates for Medicaid are typically lower than Medicare.
Small, rural hospitals
Various proposals to help Astria Toppenish and other small, rural hospitals have been pending in the Legislature this session. One Senate bill would provide long-term relief for qualifying hospitals in the state. Hospitals would qualify if they had less than 70 available acute care beds in 2018; had combined Medicare and Medicaid inpatient days greater than 80% in 2018; were not designated a critical access hospital and did not meet the federal eligibility requirements.
Astria Toppenish is one of three hospitals in the state that the bill was created to address, alongside Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen and Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles. Lawmakers approved budgets that provided the reimbursements to the other two hospitals through June 2021. The Senate bill proposal would make the funding permanent, rather than requiring them to be reinstated each budget year, and include Astria Toppenish.
Bills were proposed in the House and the Senate this legislative session, but neither received approval from both chambers. The Senate version, proposed by Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, was incorporated into budget proposals, making it possible for the measure to be approved if it makes it into the reconciled budget between the two chambers next week. Alternatively, the funding for Toppenish alone could be approved.
The bill is an effort to “promote the long-term financial viability of the rural health care system in (small, rural, low level hospital) communities,” the proposal says.
Jensen said the funds would put Astria Toppenish on a level playing field with area hospitals like Kittitas Valley Health care in Ellensburg and Prosser Memorial Health “who already get cost reimbursement for both Medicare and Medicaid,” he said. “This is just for Medicaid, though.” Both are designated critical access hospitals.
Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, who proposed the House version of the proposal, said he was continuing to advocate strongly for the funding.
“I’m trying to advocate as well as I can to help preserve access to hospital care in Yakima County,” said Dufault. “People want to support hospital care, but at this point it all comes down to whether or not they actually include it as a priority. It’s a priority for me, and it’s a priority for the other legislators in Yakima County.”
The efforts come in the wake of the abrupt closure of Astria Regional Hospital in Yakima in January, which made Virginia Mason Memorial the sole hospital in the city and resulted in more than 450 job losses.