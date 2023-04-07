Washington State Parks hires first tribal relations director

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has hired Jenna Bowman as its tribal relations director.

Her family are Snohomish and Yakama, and Bowman is a citizen of the Tulalip Tribes of Washington, according to information provided by Scott Griffith, southeast region manager for Washington State Parks.

Bowman was raised on the Tulalip Indian Reservation and lives on the traditional hunting and gathering lands of the Tulalip Tribes in Monroe, along the Skykomish River.

She a dual master's degree in public safety and criminal justice/Native law from Capella University and is working to complete her Ph.D. in philosophy.

In addition to her role in state parks, Bowman shares how thankful she is to carry on her grandmother’s traditional teachings to her own children and grandchildren; some of which include the traditional language, fishing/hunting, traditional beadwork and traditional artwork.