A state park deep on the Yakama Reservation has reopened for the season with much happening behind the scenes over the past several months, from improvements to structures to discussion about how to share the site's complicated historical story with the public.
Volunteers at Fort Simcoe Historical State Park continue to use ground-penetrating radar in attempts to locate all known and any unknown unmarked graves on the property, an effort that has yielded copious amounts of data, with much more work to come. And more information has been shared about the government-run boarding school for Native American children that operated at Fort Simcoe for nearly 60 years.
The 196-acre day-use state park is about eight miles west of White Swan in the Yakima Valley. It opened Saturday for its normal operating season, which runs from April 1 through Oct. 31. Interest in the remote state park has intensified because of the U.S. Department of the Interior's first-of-its-kind study of Native American boarding schools.
The boarding school at Fort Simcoe and one in what was then North Yakima were among 408 boarding schools that the U.S. operated or supported between 1819 and 1969, according to the Interior's investigative report.
The 18 students in the Fort Simcoe boarding school's first class attended from April through August 1861. The school closed for good in 1920 after fire destroyed the classroom building in December 1919.
Researchers now know where the two boarding school dormitories stood on the property, thanks to a 1936 Library of Congress document provided by a Yakima Valley historian earlier this year. A Lower Valley family who for decades has kept a boarding school attendance and deportment ledger from 1897-98 has made it available online.
Building update
The historic buildings on site were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, structural work was completed on the four Gothic Revival residences that comprise officers' row. With that work finalized and approved this winter, tours of the largest and most elaborate residence, the fully furnished commander's house, will be open for weekend tours this summer, said Scott Griffith, southeast region manager for Washington State Parks.
One building won't open this summer. The interpretive center is also in a historic building, though it isn't original to the fort. Some deterioration and other physical issues need attention, which are reasons to keep it closed, Griffith said.
But more importantly, it will remain closed as the narrative it presents, which draws heavily from the American military's point of view, will be updated. The goal is to tell a much more comprehensive history of the area — including information about and from the standpoint of the Indigenous people who have lived in and passed through the area for thousands of years.
"It's really not how we are wanting to be telling the story of this place," Griffith said of the older displays.
Extensive historic restoration
Fort Simcoe is operated by the state as a state park but is on tribal land. The park was established in 1956 — 100 years after the fort's construction — with the assistance of the Fort Simcoe at Mool Mool Restoration Society, according to an online park brochure. State parks administers the property through a 99-year lease with the Yakama Nation.
Five original buildings are still standing at the fort: the commander's house, three captain's houses and a blockhouse. Other structures like the interpretive center aren't original, and a few other buildings have been recreated to appear original. In the few years when the site was a military installation, then the decades it was home to the Yakama Nation Agency, many more buildings stood on the property, including the agency offices and a pharmacy.
Over time park managers have patched the site's remaining historic structures for recurring repairs and leaks. More recently, about $1.1 million in historic renovation work was completed at three residences and the commanding officer's house, Griffith said.
Most of the work was performed in 2022 and park administrators signed off on it as complete this winter. It included replacing all the wooden porch decking, repairing columns and replacing trim detail around some windows and doors. Workers also completed roof, chimney and gutter repairs and replacement, along with repairing and refurbishing exterior doors.
Tours of the commander's house are currently by appointment only, but "our desire is to get the commander's house open for tours from 1 to 4 on Saturday and Sunday" by the summer, Griffith said. More information will be posted on the park's website.
Officers' row runs along the southeast end of the broad rectangle of grass known as the parade grounds. Three boarding school structures — large dormitories for girls and boys and a church converted for classrooms — stood in the area but have been gone for decades. The school building stood between the dorms and burned down in December 1919 and the crumbling dormitories were demolished in the 1950s. The location where those structures stood isn't marked on the property.
Dormitory sites located, names shared
Author and historian Jo N. Miles of Yakima has completed extensive research into the Fort Simcoe boarding school. He thought the buildings stood near Mool Mool spring, which has drawn Indigenous people to the area since time immemorial. The freshwater springs are still active, but completely overgrown by dense brush and surrounded by tall trees.
Earlier this year, Miles shared a 1936 Historic American Buildings Survey plot plan that shows the exact locations of the dorms. The document in the Library of Congress is titled "Fort Simcoe Commandants House and Blockhouse" and shows those buildings with measurements, but also includes the two dorms.
The classroom building isn't on the illustration because it had burned down, but historic photos show it standing between the dorms.
Jon Olney Shellenberger, former Yakama Nation archaeologist, is the current director of American Indian Studies at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. Shellenberger is leading the work to locate and find all unmarked graves at Fort Simcoe with several others, all of whom are volunteering their time.
With warmer weather and more people volunteering to help, Shellenberger hopes to expand the work. That includes using ground-penetrating radar to find all unmarked graves on the property and finding anything of the school dorms and classroom building that may be underground.
Also earlier this year, Jan Whitefoot made public a PDF with photos of every single page of the boarding school attendance and deportment ledger from 1897-98 she and a friend found in storage at a White Swan school building in the summer of 1973. They also found another school register, but it's owned by another family and hasn't been shared with the public.
The PDF she and her family have shared followed Whitefoot offering to show the register to anyone who wants to see it in person. She continues to do that; those interested just need to contact her at 509-731-0552.
Researchers want to identify and account for every single student and staff member who attended or worked at the Fort Simcoe boarding school. The dozens of names in Whitefoot's ledger are a small group of the many students and staff at the school over decades, but records aren't in a single location. Some resources are available locally, and at the National Archives in Seattle.
Other boarding school records are in storage and aren't accessible, or accurately described, or even known.
Interpretive center closed
Even before park buildings were closed because of the pandemic, the interpretive center building at Fort Simcoe had some serious leak issues on the roof, Griffith said. As a result there's some damage inside, along with issues due to rodent infestation, he said. It needs renovation, some repairs and changes to make it compliant with ADA requirements.
It also needs to tell the area's entire story, not just that of the fort that was built during the Yakama War of 1855-58 and the military and government officials who lived there.
"The story that we were telling in there is a pretty dated, stale story," Griffith said.
It's also inaccurate. As an example, one sentence on a wall panel titled "The Military Situation: Unrest Brings the War" says, "In 1855, several miners on their way to the Colville Gold Fields were murdered by irresponsible braves."
In the fall of 1855, a Yakama woman and her children were raped and murdered by miners, according to Yakama historical accounts. The woman's husband and two of his friends tracked and killed the miners. It was this turn of events that led to a war.
Those accounts are supported by a military journal written by Major Granville O. Haller that says the start of the Yakama War was due to violence against Yakama women and girls by miners.
Yakama Nation officials are aware that state parks representatives want to partner with them to tell the story, Griffith said. Such efforts are happening at other state parks in his region, and throughout the state.
"We're doing it that at Dallesport (Columbia Hills Historical State Park), at Sacajawea (Historical State Park), at Palouse Falls" State Park Heritage Site, he added. "We're doing it all with many tribes. It's just becoming a part of how we do business.
"We're trying to be more inclusive in how we tell the story of the landscape," Griffith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.