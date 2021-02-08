Anyone who has taken a trip on Yakima Valley Trolleys knows social distancing isn’t practical on a historic trolley car. Considering that and other pandemic challenges, supporters aren’t sure they will be operating this summer.
“We could maybe take three or four riders per trip to be socially distanced. That’s part of the problem,” said Ken Johnsen, president of the nonprofit that preserves and runs the city of Yakima-owned trolley railroad. “We just don’t know if we are going to be operating this summer or not.”
Trolley rides between Yakima and Selah usually begin around Memorial Day weekend. They didn’t happen at all in 2020 because of COVID-19. Still, “considering what a lousy year 2020 was, we actually have had some pretty good things happen,” Johnsen said.
That includes acquisition of a rare Brill trolley, which will be restored. The other big news is that state historic preservation officials are supporting the Yakima Valley Trolley operation to receive the highest level of historic recognition in the country.
Michael Houser, state architectural historian, thinks the trolley railroad should be designated as a National Historic Landmark by the National Park Service. It’s already on the National Register of Historic Places.
In a letter of support for a Save America’s Treasures grant, Houser wrote that the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation “believes that the (Yakima Valley Trolleys) operation as a whole is eligible for listing at the national level of significance, and that it is more than worthy of National Historic Landmark designation.”
Properties either have to be National Historic Landmarks or be eligible to receive a Save America’s Treasures grant, Houser said. His letter of support “gets them at the table.” The trolley nonprofit would apply for both the grant and National Historic Landmark status.
As Johnsen explained, sites on the National Register of Historic Places have significance in their local areas. National Historic Landmark status goes to sites considered significant for the entire country.
Yakima’s trolley railroad is the last historically intact interurban railroad in the United States. Its trolleys are America’s last intact, early 20th century, interurban electric railroad cars.
Several businessmen united in 1907 to establish the Yakima Valley Transportation Co. and provide trolley service in the city. A.J. Splawn, as the company’s president, took the controls on the trolley’s inaugural run on Dec. 24, 1907.
The Union Pacific Railroad bought the company in 1909 and streetcar service ended in 1947. Yakima city officials brought back passenger streetcar service in 1974 as a tourist attraction and part of the 1976 bicentennial project. The city provides an annual allowance, Johnsen said, but the bulk of the nonprofit’s funding comes from purchase of trolley ride tickets, fundraisers, grants and donations.
Members of the trolley association have said for years the railroad deserves the highest historic distinction. “It is nice to know that the state agrees with us,” Johnsen said. He and other trolley supporters look forward to working with the state historic preservation officials to attain National Historic Landmark status.
“I thoroughly believe this is of national significance, not just regional or statewide. There’s nothing else like it in the country,” he said.
Other historic landmarks
Washington has more than 3,000 properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But there are only 25 properties statewide that rise to the level of National Historic Landmark status.
Of the National Historic Landmarks in Washington, seven are sailing vessels and four more are in Mount Rainier National Park. There are just two in Eastern Washington — the B Reactor at the Hanford Site and the Marmes Rockshelter in cliffs above the Palouse River, near its confluence with the Snake River.
The B Reactor was the most recent addition to the state’s list, Houser said; that was August 2008. “The bulk of them are from the ‘70s. They’re much more picky now about what they list at that level than they were in the 1970s,” he added.
Nationally, there are just a few other railroads designated as National Historic Landmarks.
Houser has reviewed several hundred listed and potentially eligible historic resources in the state. While he can’t write the nomination for the trolley railroad, “I would certainly review it and offer guidance before it went up to that level,” he said.
His expertise is appreciated.
“(Houser) is the go-to person for getting into this. He has looked at a lot of applications and he thinks we are qualified,” Johnsen said. “Both (Houser) and I feel the trolley railroad qualifies so we’re pretty sure we’ll get it.”
Best-kept secret
Attaining National Historic Landmark status would help the trolley line find more sources of grants and funding crucial to ensure the vintage trolley railroad’s survival. It could also help with publicity.
“Trolleys are one of Yakima’s best-kept secrets. ... We live on a very small budget. We just don’t have a lot of money coming in for publicity,” Johnsen said. “People don’t always know what a great thing it is.”
Interurban railroads bridged the gap between horse-drawn wagons and autos. They could be found throughout the United States in those transitional decades but died out in the 1930s, Johnsen said. Trolleys have continued in Yakima County, and have continued unchanged.
“Our car barn, our trolleys are all original,” he said.
Including the Brill trolley, the nonprofit has six trolley cars and two locomotives. Of the trolley cars, three are operational. Another one will never run again, Johnsen said. Two others will be restored and will be operational once that’s done.
As for attaining a National Historic Landmark designation, there’s no set time frame. Already a potentially long process, it may also be impacted by COVID-19 and administrative changes.
“We’ve started in that process but don’t know exactly how long it’s going to take,” Johnsen said.