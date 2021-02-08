Fundraising underway for rare Brill trolley

The Yakima Valley Trolleys organization has obtained a rare Brill trolley of the same type first used in Yakima in 1908. There are only five of this specific type of trolley left in the United States.

The nonprofit has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the state of Washington to fund half of the cost of full restoration. Supporters need to match that grant with $150,000 in other funds by this June or lose the grant.

"It was actually donated to us. ... This trolley is just like the ones that were the very, very first cars to run in Yakima. Yakima bought three brand-new trolleys in 1908 and this car is just like that," said Ken Johnsen, president of Yakima Valley Trolleys.

The trolley is awaiting restoration in the shop of a railroad museum in Snoqualmie, Johnsen said. That work is expected to start this summer and take a year, though there's no set time frame until the restoration begins and workers know more about what needs to be done.

Those who want to help fund that should visit www.yakimavalleytrolleys.org for links and more information.