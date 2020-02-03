Nearly a year ago, Janneke Emery stopped doing ultrasounds at Astria Regional Medical Center. The move to halt services came after months of the hospital being, at best, late with payments, and in many cases failing to pay for some services entirely.
Emery, owner of Third Eye Imaging, didn’t want to halt services, as Astria Regional was a sizable portion of her business. But she had to shift gears to providers who were more prompt with their payments.
While the closure of Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima in January was sudden and unexpected, the effects of that closure had long been felt by vendors and businesses like Third Eye Imaging that endured months of payment issues.
In the months leading up to Astria Health filing for bankruptcy in May, the organization — and Astria Regional — had been dealing with billing issues that hampered cash flow and a decline in the number of patients it could serve.
When filing for bankruptcy in May, Astria Health cited a faltering billing system for its inability to generate revenue, especially at Astria Regional. And those issues would continue to endure after the bankruptcy filing up until the hospital’s closure in mid-January.
A recent report from Susan Goodman, an attorney appointed as patient care ombudsman for Astria Health’s bankruptcy, indicated patient figures in the low 20s to low 50s, well below Astria Regional’s 214-bed capacity.
“We were feeling the impacts of those beds not being there and those services not being provided,” said Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association, the county’s economic development arm. “We felt the effects over a long period … the closure was the culmination of that.”
Smith noted many vendors and businesses that once served Astria Regional likely were able to find new business elsewhere, especially as local clinics and health care providers expanded services.
“Some businesses I’ve talked to have already moved forward,” he said.
Indeed, after a year, Emery feels that she’s been able to make progress on finding new clients to make up the lost revenue from Astria Regional.
She started accepting more jobs doing diagnostic ultrasounds, which allowed her to provide services to more private medical practices. At Astria Regional, she was doing echocardiograms, a specialized ultrasound service focused on the heart.
“Not a whole lot of places offer (the service),” she said.
She started taking on jobs farther away — she now travels to the Tri-Cities twice a week to serve medical clinics and hospitals there. The amount of travel has increased so much that Emery had to buy a new car, and now has a monthly car payment.
She also picked up business from a local midwife last fall and is looking to expand that in the coming months.
She is hoping that as clinics and hospitals increase services in response to community need that she’ll pick up some more business as well.
“I think we’re almost to that point,” she said about making up the lost Astria Regional business. “They were a big contract for us.”
Smith said there might be some adverse economic effects from the initial losses from the closure. But he expects other health care organizations to respond by ramping up services, which, as Emery hoped, would provide new sales activity for vendors and businesses that once served Astria Regional.
“I anticipate we’ll see a dip in the short term,” he said. “In the long term, I think it will correct itself. There is a need (for health care) locally; it just takes time for other institutions to build the capacity to meet that need.”