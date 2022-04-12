The Selah School District kicked off three days of interviews with school superintendent finalists on Tuesday in meetings with Justin Irion, assistant superintendent at the Zillah School District.
He discussed parent choice, students’ sense of belonging and teacher retention in a marathon day of meetings with Selah School District stakeholders and a community forum at Selah Middle School.
Selah Superintendent Shane Backlund will leave his position at the end of June to take on role of deputy superintendent for ESD 105. The new superintendent will start July 1.
Fielding questions on hot topics like student vaccine mandates and sexual education curriculum, Irion highlighted his commitment to hearing out community concerns. While districts have state standards and mandates to follow — and under his leadership Selah would continue to do so — Irion repeatedly assured community members he values parent choice.
Irion has spent the past six years working as assistant superintendent in Zillah, where he said he has worked closely with parents and community members to review curriculum.
“I feel like any parent who has concerns should be valued in that process,” he said.
He said transparency is important to him as a school official.
He discussed the importance of prioritizing student comfort and building a sense of belonging for Selah kids. He said that student success is rooted in students feeling invested and safe at school through things like extracurricular activities. Academic achievement, timely graduation and post-graduate success will follow.
One key aspect of building a sense of belonging is a strong body of teachers, he said.
Irion highlighted teacher retention as an area of concern he has for the district. The district’s dual language program, in particular, demands quite a bit from teachers. Irion said that veteran teachers can help pass down their skills to new ones and it is an area in which he wants to see the district invest.
“Retention of those teachers has to be a focus,” he said. “We have to mentor, and we have to help provide high levels of support so that they can maintain in those roles.”
A father of two-school aged children, Irion said he anticipates becoming an involved member of the Selah community, should he get the position. His family would also move to Selah, though likely not until he has been in the position for about a year.
He has been interested in Selah for a while and applied for the position because his core values align with those of the district. This is the only superintendent position he applied for this year, he said.
“I want to make it clear, I'm not looking to become a superintendent. I'm looking to become Selah’s superintendent,” he said.
The two other finalists in the superintendent search, former Sunnyside Superintendent Kevin McKay and Educational Service District 123 Assistant Superintendent Troy Tornow, will meet with Selah stakeholders on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The district will announce its choice Friday morning.
The district partnered with Northwest Leadership Associates for its search.
