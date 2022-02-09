A racial slur was apparently used against a Wapato player during Saturday’s boys basketball game at Zillah High School, the Zillah School District said.
Officials from the Zillah and Wapato school districts are looking into the incident, according to a Tuesday statement from the Zillah School District’s administrative team.
Zillah administrators learned of the incident shortly after the game and informed Wapato officials, they said in the statement. Officials from both districts launched an investigation Sunday.
While there is evidence a racial slur was used at the game, it is unclear who made the comment, according to the statement.
Officials met with the player’s parent Monday to discuss the situation and discuss a path forward, the statement said. Wapato Superintendent Kelly Garza said in a statement that district administrators have been working to support the athlete and his family during the investigation.
Zillah administrators asked anyone with knowledge of the incident to share it with officials at the high school, the statement said.
“Both the Wapato and Zillah Districts want to make it clear to our school communities and our communities at large that there is no room for this type of behavior and are working together to create an inclusive environment for all,” Garza said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.