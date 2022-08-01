Weather Alert

...ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING... ...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY MONDAY AND TUESDAY... .Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon on Monday afternoon and evening. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the Tri-Cities and Prosser on Monday. Widespread breezy winds will occur around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph with strongest winds in the Kittitas Valley and along the Washington and Oregon border. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...12 to 20 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&