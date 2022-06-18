In many ways, graduating from Yakima Valley College is a symbol of the change and achievements Laurel Robert Winter has created in her own life.
Robert Winter, 35, graduated from YVC on Friday with an Associate of Applied Science degree in business technology-medical office assistant. Attending school was one of the important goals in Robert Winter’s life and it has helped her stay sober for more than 3½ years, another major goal.
Robert Winter’s goal-oriented approach helped her overcome domestic violence, a drug addiction and homelessness.
“I’ve done three major things. I stood up for myself and ended the domestic violence. I got clean and sober. Now I’m going to school,” Robert Winter said. “Now I’ve learned how to set goals.”
Those three major things have not come easy. In 2018, Robert Winter became pregnant with her fourth child while homeless in California. She was unable to provide for her first three children, who were with Child Protective Services, or CPS, and was facing an unsafe domestic situation.
Robert Winter knew that she had to make a change, so she fled north.
“I kept moving down the road to safehouses and domestic violence shelters,” Robert Winter said.
She hitchhiked to Salem, Ore., where she found refuge with a local family and gave birth to her youngest daughter, Penny Ann Yokley. Concerned about her safety, she took another great risk. She left her newborn daughter with CPS and, with her goal of sobriety firmly in mind, Robert Winter took a midnight bus to Yakima.
“I’ve already been there and didn’t make the right decisions,” Robert Winter said. “This time around, I changed statistics and fought for my child.”
That fight was grueling, full of setbacks and ultimately successful. Robert Winter enrolled in Triumph Treatment Services. She sobered up and regained custody of her daughter but relapsed after nine months.
“Part of recovery is relapse,” Robert Winter said. “You really got to learn to listen to your own gut and say no.”
Robert Winter returned her daughter to her foster parents and went to Camp Hope, a camp for those experiencing homelessness in Yakima. From there she entered a family program at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, got clean once again, and regained custody of her daughter. With the COVID-19 pandemic setting in, Robert Winter took the advice of those around her and enrolled at Yakima Valley College.
School has been by no means easy and Robert Winter credits teachers and advisers with helping her succeed. She has polyarticular rheumatoid arthritis and a dictation program allowed her to take notes and keep up with remote learning during the pandemic. Still, she enjoys learning and has succeeded, even earning a $3,500 scholarship this year.
“The best way for me to stay sober is for me to stay goal-oriented and busy,” Robert Winter said. “School keeps me sober, it gives me something to do every day. I’m learning and my daughter sees that and I’m enjoying it and my grades are decent. I have good influences.”
Now, Robert Winter has herself become a good influence. She supports the people who supported her in her journey. She wants to pursue a bachelor’s degree in social services or work in the medical field and help those who struggle with the same challenges she faced. She hopes to one day bring a mobile mental health clinic to Yakima.
Holly Cousens, Robert Winter’s adviser and instructor in YVC’s business technology program, said it’s been inspiring to watch her grow.
“When she came to my class in person for the first time in her degree, it was like watching this flower blossom,” she said. “Whatever she does is going to be successful. She has an incredible heart of gold and she has drive.”
Robert Winter is focused on her family — she has a home for her and her daughter with enough space for her older children to come and stay with her. She had not seen her parents in three years. On Friday, they will watch her graduate from Yakima Valley College in person.
In the end, Robert Winter has overcome her challenges. Now, she is moving onto bigger goals and focusing on something more.
“When you’re doing what you’re doing out there, everything is just surviving,” Robert Winter said. “I’m not longer in surviving mode. I get to live today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.