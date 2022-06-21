Radiologic sciences instructor Michele Coville won the 2022 Sherrie and Daryl Parker Faculty Award from Yakima Valley College, according to a YVC announcement.
The college grants the award to a faculty member who goes above and beyond in encouraging their students. Students nominate instructors for the award. The award comes with a $2,500 prize presented at YVC’s graduation.
Coville’s students described her as supportive and compassionate in the announcement.
Coville is a lifelong resident of the Yakima Valley and a YVC alum, according to the announcement. She has more than15 years’ experience in radiography, mammography and computed tomography and worked at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for many years before joining the faculty at YVC. She became a fulltime instructor in 2015.
