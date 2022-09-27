Applications are open for Yakima Valley College’s TRIO Upward Bound program for the 2022-23 school year, according to a news release from YVC.
Upward Bound is a year-round mentorship program that provides tutoring and guidance for high school students who want to achieve post-secondary education. The federal program is run locally by YVC.
Students at Granger, Wapato, Toppenish and Sunnyside high schools are eligible, the release said. Low-income or first-generation college students are especially encouraged to apply.
Students who participated in Upward Bound can also stay on-campus at YVC during the summer. This past summer, several of those students said they felt better prepared to navigate college because of their time in the program.
Interested students can apply online at bit.ly/yhr-ubapp. Applications are open until Oct. 16.
