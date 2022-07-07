Yakima Valley College re-opened its Ellensburg Learning Center earlier this summer for adult basic education classes, according to a YVC news release.
The center re-opened June 28, after being shut down for over two years due to the pandemic, YVC spokesperson Dustin Wunderlich said. The center is at 401 E. Mountain View Ave., Suite 2.
The center offers GED classes and will be open throughout the summer, Monday through Thursday mornings, the release said. Come fall, the center will also offer English language classes during the evening.
People interested in learning more or enrolling for the fall quarter can email ccr@yvcc.edu or call 509-201-1269, the release said.
