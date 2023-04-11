More than 100 Yakima Valley College faculty members, students and supporters rallied Tuesday morning to press the Legislature to prioritize funding for community and technical colleges.
The local walkout, rally, march and “teach-in” were a part of a statewide day of action calling for the Legislature to support Washington’s community and technical colleges. The American Federation of Teachers and Communities for Our Colleges organized the events, and dozens of YVC students and faculty traveled to Olympia to join the demonstration there.
Communities for Our Colleges is a student-led coalition of workers, community members and workers, which includes AFT Washington. AFT represents faculty and professional staff at YVC.
AFT Yakima president Rachel Dorn said one of the union’s biggest concerns is how cost-of-living adjustments are handled. For years the Legislature has only partially funded cost-of-living adjustments for community college faculty, she said. Colleges must find that money somewhere in their budget, and that can mean cuts to student support services or hiring fewer staff members.
“Community and technical colleges in Washington do not have room to cut programs or staffing without causing harm to our students,” Dorn said. “We need to support reliable, accessible and effective wraparound services for students at all campuses.”
During the rally, she also called on the Legislature to invest in pay parity between full-time and part-time staff. She explained that adjunct professors teach between one to three classes a quarter. The most they can earn is about $30,000 a year.
Without adequate salaries, YVC struggles to retain part-time instructors. Many of them have second jobs and some take positions at better-paying institutions or in K-12 education, Dorn said.
Dorn also called for more funding for student support services like mental health counseling and financial aid and a general salary increase.
Funding student support
The demonstration at YVC included a walk-out and a march from the campus quad to the corner of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, across the pedestrian overpass and back to the quad. It was followed by a statement by Dorn and concluded with a teach-in in the library where participants discussed activism and educational issues.
During the teach-in, YVC instructors asked students to share how barriers to college and a lack of adequate funding have affected them. Students discussed challenges in accessing support for mental health and learning disabilities because those service centers are understaffed.
Political science instructor Timothy Jeske said that community colleges serve students who face significant barriers to higher education. That includes family responsibilities, working one or more jobs, housing insecurity and monetary concerns. For them, schools need to be a resource hubs. Otherwise, an education will remain out of reach.
“This more holistic view is something that we're asking legislators in Olympia to consider when I think about funding higher education,” he said during the teach-in.
Pressure on the Legislature
Dorn encouraged supporters, especially students, to reach out to their representatives and let them know they want to see financial support for community and technical colleges. She said support from the Yakima-area community means a lot because the county has multiple legislative districts.
“We know that we are not going to get some of the things we’re asking for unless we take action,” Dorn said.
The Legislature is still working out the budget for the 2023-25 biennium. The last day of the session is scheduled for April 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.