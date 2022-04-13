YV-Tech will end operations at its Sunnyside satellite campus this summer due to low student enrollment, according to an announcement made at Monday’s Yakima school board meeting.
YV-Tech Director Dennis Matson said the decision was largely driven by low student enrollment.
YV-Tech is a technical school that serves students from districts around the Yakima Valley. It is administered by the Yakima School District but operates under a governing council made up of 10 superintendents, according to its website.
Matson said the most students ever enrolled at the Sunnyside campus at one time was 88, with enrollment declining in the past four years. The campus has a nursing program and a half-time welding program, with just a few dozen students total. The campus has one full-time teacher and one part-time teacher, and no administrative staff.
“To maybe break even in that building, you would have to have 144 students full time, three full-time staff members, a secretary and a principal,” he said.
Not factoring student costs or funding, just operating the building costs YSD $120,000 a year, Matson said.
“Yakima and Sunnyside have agreed, as superintendents and through our subcommittee, that our best option is to close,” Matson said.
YV-Tech’s superintendent council still needs to vote on the matter, but Matson said he anticipates it will go through.
Students can finish out the school year, but the campus will end operations July 1, 2022, according to a YSD memo shared at the meeting.
The nursing program and teacher will move to YV-Tech’s Yakima campus, Matson said. Students interested in these programs at YV-Tech in Yakima can receive transportation from their home districts.
The building will transfer to the Sunnyside School District because it falls within its bounds, Matson said. He added that the building did not cost YSD anything to build, as construction funds came from the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.