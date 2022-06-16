In Washington and in much of the country, there are not enough school counselors or psychologists.
A 2022 study by EducationWeek using the most recent federal data found that fewer than 1% of students in Washington are enrolled in school districts that meet the recommended ratio of one counselor for every 250 students. Even fewer went to schools that meet the recommended ratio of one psychologist for every 500 students.
During the most recent legislative session, Washington lawmakers approved a bill that guaranteed school districts additional funds for behavior analysts, counselors and psychologists, among other student support positions.
A new program at Central Washington University in Ellensburg is helping address the shortage. This quarter, nine graduate students in the school psychologist program offered counseling to kids who could not find services elsewhere in Kittitas County.
High demand, low supply
Licensed psychologist and CWU assistant professor of psychology Olivia Holter helped bring the program to life. She also oversaw the counseling sessions, which took place over two months.
While working in the community near CWU, Holter saw firsthand the shortage of mental health professionals who could serve local children.
“There’s just a huge vacuum of services for kids,” she said.
The shortage most significantly affects low-income families insured through Medicaid. She knew of only one institution that will accept Medicaid insurance for families looking for mental health services for their children.
While those with private insurance have more options, there were still not enough providers to service every family, she said. Families told her about being on waiting lists for providers for six months and encountering facilities that gave up on waiting lists entirely because they were overwhelmed with demand.
While the shortage of providers has existed for years, the COVID pandemic exacerbated the issue, said Heath Marrs, the director of CWU’s school psychology program.
Research has shown increases in anxiety, depression, behavioral issues and attempts at suicide among school-aged children since the start of the pandemic.
Training new psychologists
Besides benefitting the Kittitas County kids involved, the program also provided high level training for the second-year students in the school psychology program, Holter said.
The program trains school psychologists, who generally engage in evaluation and assessment work at schools. They work with students with significant individual needs, such as those in special education programs. Schools are federally required to have a psychologist, but not a counselor, who might provide social and emotional support to a broader segment of students.
Holter said CWU’s program strives to provide comprehensive training for its school psychology students. At schools with a psychologist but no counselor, the psychologist may have to unofficially assist with counseling students.
“This is part of our desire to do this and give our graduate students the best training that they can have,” Holter said.
Second-year psychology student Kali Davis participated in the youth counseling program this quarter. She said her time in the program allowed her to hone her counseling skills and she enjoyed being able to help local kids.
“To be able to provide this new thing to the community, I think that it’s going to be a great resource that will bring a lot of positive light to the program,” she said.
Holter and Marrs said the program is likely to come back in future years. The number of kids who could receive services from it is limited by the school psychology program’s class size. Typically, no more than a dozen students are admitted per year. Still, that’s a dozen future school psychologists entering a field that is in desperate need of additional professionals.
“Our programs here at CWU, both in mental health counseling and the school psychology program, I think could in the future play a pivotal role in potentially helping to fill some of these gaps,” she said.
