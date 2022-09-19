Test scores for students in the Yakima Valley showed improvements in math and English language arts during the 2021-22 school year, although many districts trailed behind their pre-pandemic numbers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington did not administer tests in spring 2020, so data does not exist for the 2019-20 school year. The tests for the 2020-21 school were not administered until fall 2021, rather than spring. Tests were shorter than normal, and students were tested on material they learned during the 2020-21 school year.
The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction released the scores earlier this month.
Most school districts in Yakima County saw an increase in the percentage of students who met grade-level standards in English and math, according to testing data from the 2021-22 and 2020-21 school year.
Local districts that did not see an increase in students meeting grade-level standards in English or math largely remained stagnant or saw a decrease of less than 1%, according to the data.
Data for individual districts is available online through OSPI’s school report cards.
Some districts saw big jumps in students meeting grade-level standards. Union Gap School District increased from 36.8% of students meeting standards in English to 46.6% of students. In math, every school district saw an increase, with Zillah School District seeing a jump of 13.2%.
Still, districts were mostly below their pre-pandemic scores, particularly in math.
In the area’s largest district, Yakima, 31.8% of students met grade-level standards in English and 16.9% met standards in math, according to the 2021-22 data. These scores were improvements of the 2020-21 data, when 28% of students met English standards and 11.4% met math standards.
Pre-pandemic, 41.7% of YSD students met English standards and 33.1% met math standards, according to the 2018-19 data.
“I’m pleased to see it went up from fall,” said YSD assistant superintendent of teaching and learning Jenny Rodriquez.
She said having kids back in the classroom full-time last year helped. The district also pursued strategies to help students with material they may have missed during the pandemic, including hosting after-school programs, offering tutoring for older students and encouraging collaboration among teachers.
She said she is optimistic about this school year and expects to see test scores continue to climb.
Though it has not reached pre-pandemic scores, Rodriquez said Yakima was in a similar situation to many districts in Washington.
Statewide, 50.7% of students met English standards and 37.7% met math standards, according to the 2021-22 data. In the 2020-21 data, 47.7% met English standards and 30.4% met math standards. Pre-pandemic 59.6% of students met English standards and 48.9% met math standards, according to the 2018-19 data.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal called the data “encouraging” and said it was a sign of learning recovery in an OSPI news release.
“The disruptions of remote learning, quarantine and isolation, and transitioning back in person after periods of learning remotely are evident in the decrease in proficiency from spring 2019 to spring 2022. However, the incredible work of our educators and families to support students is evident in the recovery we are seeing across grade levels and subjects,” Reykdal said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.