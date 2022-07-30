In a corner of the otherwise quiet Yakima Valley College campus, the sounds of students and their projects could be heard Wednesday morning. The chatter of teenagers mixed with the hum of 3D printing machines churning out their designs and the whir of fans working against the heat wave.
The high school students are participants in the TRIO Upward Bound program at YVC. The year-round tutoring and mentorship program offers a special opportunity for students in the summer. For six weeks, students get to live in YVC’s dorms and take on-campus classes for a preview of the college experience.
The summer program was online for two years due to the pandemic, said Upward Bound assistant director Liliana Rutz. But this year it is back to expose students to all the aspects of college life, from classes to the social scene to being away from home.
It mirrors the program’s overall goal of getting students from underrepresented communities into higher education.
Upward Bound
TRIO Upward Bound is a federal program for high school students who come from families considered low income or are without college graduates. It offers year-round academic support for participating students.
YVC has run the program in the Yakima Valley for decades. Students at Granger, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Wapato high schools are eligible, according to YVC’s website.
About 110 students participate each year, Rutz said. Students can enter the program any year of high school, depending on available slots. Once students enter the program, they tend to stick around for the rest of their high school careers.
To get in, students fill out an online application with their parents and have to provide transcripts and test scores, Rutz said. Students meet with Upward Bound coordinators for an interview.
Generally, all eligible students make it in, though the program prioritizes students with a greater need for the support it provides, Rutz said.
Upward Bound starts in the fall and culminates with the summer session. Throughout the year, students participate in weekly workshops and monthly gatherings, Rutz said. Seniors also get help filling out college financial aid forms.
Rutz, who grew up in Toppenish, has been with the program for eight years. She’s seen alumni go off to schools across the country. Some come back to teach in their communities.
“It’s rewarding to be able to see somebody from the Lower Valley, not knowing what they wanted to do, be able to accomplish all that,” she said.
During the last week of the program, students will go on a trip to NatureBridge, an environmental science learning center near Port Angeles. Students earn high school class credit for participation in the summer program.
Back in session
On one of the last days of the on-campus summer session, students could admire their work from STEM class so far.
Sunnyside High School rising junior Onyx Borrego made “articulated” figures, which are made of multiple short, connected parts that allow the figures to move. One resembled the serpentine Onix from Pokémon.
“Kind of ironic,” she said with a smile.
She’d never created anything like them before but by the end of the day she had three. She learned the skills in Upward Bound’s summer STEM class.
STEM instructor Josh Schlegel said the 3D printing machine was “probably the biggest hit” with the students. He tried to choose activities that combine multiple areas of study, like art and science, to keep kids engaged.
Though he works a variety of other math and education-related jobs, Schlegel said the Upward Bound summer classes are his favorite. He drove six hours from a family camping trip in Idaho just to be there.
“It’s totally worth it,” he said. “I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”
He enjoys working with the highly motivated students.
For the past two summers, the summer portion was fully online. Upward Bound coordinators distributed activity kits that students could do at home. But Schlegel said he is happy to be back in person.
College life
Most of the students in the program come from families with no college graduates, including Wapato High School rising junior Regina Cortes. Through Upward Bound, she has learned how to navigate the college application process, she said.
“I feel a lot more prepared because they honestly have taken the time to show us about it and we’ve done workshops throughout the year that I’ve really enjoyed,” she said.
Beyond the academics, the summer program gave her a chance to see what it’s like to live away from home. Normally, she feels she’s pretty dependent on her parents.
“I came here, and I was like, well, I have to do a lot of things on my own,” she said. “And it helped me see that when I really go to college, I’m gonna be on my own.”
She has her eye on nursing programs.
Borrego said she enjoyed getting to know students from other high schools in the area. During Spirit Week she had fun laughing with her new friends on “Meme Day,” when they dressed up like internet jokes.
She’s been able to come out of her shell somewhat this summer thanks to the Upward Bound program.
“I learned a lot about myself, a bit more of who I am and who I can be,” she said.
