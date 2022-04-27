Across elementary school classrooms nationwide, teachers have signals that tell their students it’s time to be silent. It could come in the form of a raised finger, a hand over the mouth or the infamous countdown.
In the dual language classrooms of Mabton’s Artz-Fox Elementary School, that countdown happens in English or Spanish, as teachers instruct in both languages.
Mabton School District’s growing dual language program is one aspect of the district’s focus on language inclusivity. That’s a goal shared by state lawmakers and education officials, Mabton’s Superintendent Joseph Castilleja said.
A recent piece of legislation solidified Washington state’s commitment to ensuring language access for students and their families by outlining language-related responsibilities for school districts and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The requirements in the bill will add on to, or in some cases mirror, policies that Yakima Valley schools have in place already.
State changes
The legislation goes into effect June 9. It focuses on language access in schools, with requirements for school districts and OSPI.
School districts, as well as charter schools and state educational facilities for blind, deaf and hard of hearing students, must designate a language access liaison to help ensure the educational organization complies with state and federal requirements, according to the bill.
By October, schools must create language access policy and procedures that follow the state’s guidelines, which the bill also set up. Pillars of these plans should include transparency, accountability and equity to create safe, compassionate schools that have strong relationships with their families.
Schools must also implement a language access program focused on culturally-sensitive family engagement. Districts need to identify and meet the language needs of families, collaborate with community groups, and update and publish information on language access in the district annually, according to the bill text.
The number of enrolled ELL students ranges across Yakima County’s districts from 6.3% of students in the Naches Valley School District to 48.4% of students in the Mt. Adams School District, according to data from OSPI for the 2021-22 school year. In Yakima School District, the largest in the area, 30.3% of students are ELL, putting it right in the middle of the pack.
Across Washington, 12.5% of students are ELL, according to OSPI data for the 2021-22 school year.
OSPI will create a Language Advisory Committee to facilitate the bill’s implementation and routinely look over and update requirements, the bill said.
It will also create requirements for credentialed interpreters.
Impact in Yakima
Some education officials said it is relatively soon after the legislative session to determine exactly how the bill will affect local schools. For some Yakima Valley districts, changes will be minimal, as the bill requirements mirror programs already in place.
Educational Service District 105 Marketing Coordinator Brittany Kaple said the intention of the legislation is to ensure communication and coordination with families and schools await further information from state education officials on what those policies will look like.
In Mabton, Superintendent Joseph Castilleja expressed excitement over the language access bill, as it’s a field Yakima Valley educators have long focused on.
“I think that we’re all happy about it,” he said. “It’s really formalizing the way districts in the Yakima Valley had been working for 30 years.”
In looking over the bill, he said much it looked similar to existing policies and procedures, though some current roles may have to be altered slightly.
In the Selah School District, Director of Student Support Kristi Irion also said much of what is in the bill are requirements that the district already has in place.
Each school building has at least one bilingual staff member in the office and third grade and above have a bilingual attendance clerk, she said. The district also has multilingual learner specials in each building and the district keeps a list of interpreters.
“So, we’ve got a lot of systems in place already that go along with the House bill,” she said.
In a county where about half of the population is Hispanic or Latino according to the U.S. Census, districts regularly publish information in English and Spanish. School websites and communications platforms, like ParentSquare, also have translation options.
Language access in the Valley
Mabton and Selah School Districts are among districts in Yakima County with dual language programs for English and Spanish. East Valley School District also has dual language classes at Moxee Elementary, East Valley Middle and High schools.
Yakima School District plans to add dual language programs to its elementary schools next school year, according to its website. Improving bilingual and biliterate education are pillars of the district’s strategic plan.
Castilleja said these programs take language learning and consider it a positive way to teach students new skills.
“We don’t see language learning as a deficit in our district,” he said. “This is a real opportunity and strength. It’s pretty exciting, actually.”
Mabton’s program has a dual language class in grades pre-K through fifth grade at Artz-Fox Elementary School. It has a teacher lined up to teach sixth graders next year, as the original dual language cohorts moves up, Principal Joe West said.
In these classes, one teacher provides instruction in both English and Spanish, with the ratio of languages changing slightly as students move up through the grades. Posters on the wall also come in both languages.
Castilleja said the majority of students in these classes come from multilingual households. Since the program’s inception in 2016, the district has received monetary support from state and federal grants as interest in dual language programs grows nationwide.
“This is work that the powers that be really want to support,” he said.
Selah added its program in 2015 as the number of Hispanic and ELL students increased year to year, reflecting larger trends in Yakima County’s demographics.
Due to staffing needs, in Selah’s older cohorts of dual language students at Selah intermediate and Selah Middle schools, it is often the case that students switch between a teacher who instructs in English and one who instructs in Spanish, Irion said.
The program has grown in popularity over the years and now has a waiting list, she said. But equity and inclusion remain at the heart of it.
“First and foremost, it’s a program for our multilingual learners,” she said. “And we want them to be successful and we want to make sure that we are providing the equitable access to them as well and making sure that that they are feeling seen and validated.”
