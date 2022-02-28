Yakima Valley schools prepare for transition to optional masking

Schools around the Yakima Valley will transition to being mask-optional come March 21, following Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to lift the mask mandate for most public locations in Washington.
Inslee’s announcement, made Feb. 17, came as COVID cases declined in the state. Locally, the Yakima County Health District reported 84 new COVID cases Friday, Feb. 25, 2022,and two new deaths. That’s down significantly from the omicron surge in early and mid-January.
The governor left the decision to potentially require masks at schools up to local health authorities or individual school districts. Masks will still be required on school buses due to a federal mandate.
Officials from the health district said they will not institute a local mandate. That leaves the decision on imposing a mask mandate or moving forward with making masks optional up to school districts.
Going mask-optional
Almost all school districts in Yakima County have said they plan to make masks optional come March 21 and will not impose their own mandates.
Through letters sent home to families and staff, public online announcements and correspondence with the Yakima Herald-Republic, 14 of the area’s 15 school districts have indicated they plan to move forward with making masks optional for students and staff.
Several districts said in their announcements that masks will still be encouraged after the transition date. An expectation of respect for people’s personal decisions to wear a mask or not was another common feature of the announcements and letters.
The area’s largest district, the Yakima School District, is waiting for further guidance on COVID protocols in schools before it makes a final decision, Superintendent Trevor Greene said.
“At this time, we’re a little bit premature in making that decision without having more clarity,” he said.
The Washington State Department of Health will release updated COVID-19 guidance for schools the week of March 7, according to the governor’s office.
YSD sent a letter to students, families and staff Feb. 17 that explained the governor’s announcement and the wait for additional guidance. District chief communications officer Kirsten Fitterer said Yakima families can expect further announcements from the district once those guideline updates are released.
Teacher reactions
After school districts announced their transitions to optional masking, local teachers reflected on what that change would mean inside classrooms.
Toppenish Education Association co-president and fifth-grade teacher Katie Haynes said that she felt nervous when she first heard the school mask mandate would be lifted, but she trusts that the science indicates it’s a safe decision.
“I think that it’s important that we are following the science and that we do get back to some normalcy,” she said.
Teachers and students can still choose to wear masks and Haynes said she will likely continue to wear a mask when in close contact with students since she has a medically vulnerable family member.
TEA co-president and middle school teacher Neal Pendlebury said some teachers with health issues have indicated worry over the mandate being lifted.
The district’s onsite testing operations will likely help catch cases early and become more important once the mandate lifts, Pendlebury said.
In Sunnyside, the area’s second-largest district, teachers union co-president and high school social studies teacher Karl Johnson had his class watch the governor’s address when he lifted the mandate. He said some students seemed pretty happy about it. Others have said they’ll keep their masks on past March 21.
“I think much like everybody else they’re going to be making decisions along with their parents about what they think is best,” he said.
Sunnyside Education Association co-president and middle school teacher Tyler Miller said the decision to wear or not wear a mask in school will all come down to a person’s beliefs. But he and Johnson echoed the refrain that students and staff should be treated with respect, regardless of their decision after March 21.
West Valley Middle School teacher Tiffany Williams said that March 21 still seems like a long way off, but she is excited for it to get here. Not seeing her kids’ smiling faces has been tough the past two years and she has many students she has never seen without their masks.
“Personally, I am just really excited that our kids and our staff will have that choice, simply because I’m excited to see faces,” she said.