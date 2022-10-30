In a corner office barely bigger than a closet at White Swan High School, three students plucked out the tinny, tentative notes of “Hot Cross Buns” on the guitar. Their teacher sat in the circle with them, encouraging their still-learning hands. He asked how they like guitar just as the bell rang and students took off for their next class.
This songwriting class is part of the high school’s radical schedule change meant to build student engagement. Three students picking up the guitar for the first time might not seem like much. But every ounce of engagement counts in a district where about 60% of students are considered chronically absent.
Regular attendance took a hit during the first years of the pandemic. The attendance rate dropped more than 10% in some Yakima County schools, compared to pre-pandemic years.
Schools work with each family to get to the root cause of a child’s absenteeism. But many school and community officials feel that larger, systemic changes are needed to really make a dent in the problem.
Understanding chronic absenteeism
Regular attendance is connected to better academic performance and higher graduation rates, even in early grades, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Being present in class is the first step toward learning.
The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction tracks attendance data each school year. It defines chronic absenteeism as missing two days of school a month on average. That may seem like a low bar, but across nine months of school that would add up to 10% of all instructional days.
Across the state, an average of 80.1% of students had regular attendance during the 2020-21 school year, the most recent available data. While some Yakima County school districts hovered in this mid-80% range, many experienced regular attendance rates in the mid-70% range and below.
Yakima School District, the area’s largest, had a regular attendance rate of 61.5% from 2020-21. In a district with about 15,800 students, that added up to about 6,100 students considered chronically absent.
Attendance numbers from the 2018-19 school year provide a clearer look at a pre-pandemic baseline for attendance. That year, 83% of students statewide had regular attendance. YSD students had 75% regular attendance.
Educational officials noted that differences in the ways attendance was counted during remote learning could have caused discrepancies in attendance statistics from the 2019-20 school year. Many districts saw a bump in the recorded percentage of students with regular attendance.
Raising awareness
The jump in chronic absenteeism during the pandemic did not go unnoticed by education officials, including those at Educational Service District 105. ESD 105 is a regional agency that provides support to schools in Yakima and Kittitas counties, along with parts of Grant and Klickitat counties.
Karl Edie, the re-engagement and attendance coordinator for ESD 105, said the decline in attendance was a problem that couldn’t be ignored.
ESD 105’s main weapon in the fight against chronic absenteeism is awareness. This school year, the agency embarked on a campaign to bring attention to the issue, Edie said. He suspected many students and parents don’t realize how quickly absences add up.
Edie said that as a parent himself, he’s had his kids ask to miss a day or two. But he knows that just two days a month can have a big impact on achievement.
“It does add up and statistics show that students, especially in the upper grades, who are chronically absent are just statistically less likely to graduate, and that’s something that we don’t want to happen,” Edie said.
The Attend Today, Achieve Tomorrow campaign includes social media posts that encourage strong attendance. Schools can customize the posts for their own families. The messages are available in multiple languages.
Grandview School District is one of the districts trying to raise awareness of absences this school year. Prior to the pandemic, it was making small but steady improvements in its percentage of students with regular attendance, reaching 87.4% of students in the 2018-19 school year. But that number fell to 74.9% in the 2020-21 school year, according to OSPI data.
The district revived its “Strive for Five” campaign, which encourages students to miss five or fewer days of school per year, said Jose Rivera, Grandview’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.
Educational institutions have generally moved away from pushing perfect attendance, which is considered unrealistic and could lead to people to coming to school while sick.
The district has signs and banners up around its buildings promoting regular attendance. Director of Enrollment Services Lorena Alvarado-Valdovinos also conducts community outreach, speaking to parents at events like National Night Out. She passed out brochures with attendance information to parents, available in Spanish and English.
Alvarado-Valdovinos is heavily involved in the district’s attendance efforts. She regularly attends meetings at district schools to discuss changes in attendance.
Grandview’s protocols for what to do when a student is identified as chronically absent were similar to other districts. The district tracks attendance through its software. Naturally, teachers are often the first to notice when a student is gone.
School leaders might call for a meeting with the student’s parents to discuss attendance and why it matters. Or school officials can conduct a home visit. During these discussions, educators may connect families to community resources to try to address larger issues that influence attendance, like food insecurity or housing troubles. Generally, they try to keep attendance issues out of the court system.
White Swan’s approach
Yakima County school leaders said that each attendance case is personalized to meet the needs of that student and family.
White Swan High School is trying something with a wider reach.
The school had some of the lowest regular attendance rates for grades 9 through 12 during the 2020-21 school year, with an average of only about 32% of students achieving regular attendance.
In a systematic approach to its low attendance rates, the school overhauled its entire schedule. This year, students take seven classes a semester, each worth one credit. They used to take five a trimester, and it took two trimesters worth of a class to earn one credit.
Each Wednesday, students do not attend their normal classes at all. They start the morning with an advisory class, take three classes focused on engagement, and end the day early with a study period. These engagement classes include leadership, archery, baking, FFA, Native American culture, yearbook, crochet, eSports, art and court sports. The school invites community leaders into some of these classes.
Jenny Tenney, who has long lived and taught in the community, is in her second year as principal of the high school. She said this new system is designed to engage students so they’re more likely to attend class, achieve the credits they need and graduate on time.
“(We) came in this year with ‘OK, how can we redesign our schedule to meet the needs of kids?’ Sometimes the very systems that you’re looking at are part of the barriers for kids,” she said.
This year, the school only serves students in grades 9-12, a change made after the middle and elementary schools moved into a new building. Tenney believes focusing on just high school students will make it easier to achieve her goals of improving attendance and graduation by 10%.
Four-year graduation rates jumped at the school around 2015, staying around 70% until the pandemic. It dipped back down to about 59% in the 2020-21 school year.
Hope is a key ingredient in the recipe of student success, said Tenney.
The new schedule makes it easier for students to catch up or make up credits they may be missing. Tenney said that under the new system, by September four students had already earned a needed English credit.
“To me, how that relates to attendance is that it really does provide that missing piece of ‘you can graduate and here’s what we’re doing to help you graduate.’ Then kids will want to be here more,” Tenney said. “Because if they see no hope, why go?”
The classes on Wednesday are meant to boost engagement with students and foster connections between the school and the community. Studies show a link between extracurriculars and sports and higher student attendance.
WSHS freshman Summer Dittentholer said students have to respect the rule that they are not allowed at sports practice if they do not come to class. It’s one of the reasons she keeps her attendance up.
The classes on Wednesday are small and teachers work hard to pique their students’ interest. Some, like FFA and sports, are more popular than others, said WSHS Vice Principal and Athletic Director Gerry Muller.
Some of the classes work on skills beyond those in the syllabus. In the community art class, students flexed their math skills to find the correct dimensions for a banner they designed. In the improv theater class, students can use comedy for healing and to build self-confidence, said instructor Rebecca Dix.
Muller said the classes have also been an unexpected experiment in equity. A lot of the classes mimic the kinds of club that would normally be held after school. Those clubs would be out of reach for students who work, take care of siblings or otherwise cannot stay after school.
“I think that’s the biggest piece for sure, the equity piece,” he said.
Some students were still getting used to the new Wednesday schedule by September. Two young men said they accidentally went to their normal first period classes instead of advisory on accident.
Some of the students said they really enjoyed the classes offered Wednesday. Junior Octavia Hawk was especially excited about FFA class.
Freshman Leonydus Boyazh felt some of the classes were boring, mostly because he did not have the same schedule as his friends.
Hawk, who is an active member of the Associated Student Body leadership group, urged the school to go even further with engaging students. She suggested more pep assemblies on game days. Dittentholer suggested offering fun lunchtime activities throughout the week.
Lunchtime factors into another motivating attendance policy: the rule about going off-campus for lunch. Students are allowed off once a week, but those who are tardy cannot go. Though the students viewed it as a potential punishment, Muller interjected to say that off-campus lunch is a reward students can earn. Many educational officials have tried to shift attendance practices away from the punitive, toward the supportive.
The new schedule is still in its first year and it’s too soon to tell how it will affect attendance and graduation rates. Simultaneous changes to COVID and other educational procedures may also affect attendance rates.
But Muller said the schedule is likely to stay in place. White Swan did not have another district to take inspiration from when it made the schedule switch. It had to be the trailblazer.
“I think this is the experiment year, but I think we’ve landed on something that could be a model for other districts,” he said.
Underlying causes
As education officials who meet with families of chronically absent students will attest, each student has their own reason for not coming to school.
It could be something as personal as a neighbor’s barking dogs, which scared some Grandview students so much that they did not want to walk down the driveway. School leaders were able to get the neighbor to keep the dogs inside in the morning, Rivera said.
Yakima School District looked into what could be keeping kids from school. A few years ago, the district surveyed a cohort of hundreds of ninth graders on several topics, including attendance.
“What we found with a lot of ninth graders … was most of them really wanted to be at school, and something had come up that was out of their control that made it so that they couldn’t attend,” said Shelby Lockhart, YSD’s executive director of student achievement.
Most students have little control over their own finances, transportation or nutrition. Even their safety is often in someone else’s hands.
The district has been working with several community resource groups in discussions surrounding attendance, Lockhart said. Connecting families to resources could provide the stability needed for regular attendance.
Lockhart said these conversations fostered the idea that the whole town can create an environment that encourages attendance.
“It’s kind of this collective ownership and this networking around making sure kids are in school,” she said.
Research suggests that chronic absenteeism is linked to poverty, lack of reliable transportation, health struggles and safety issues, according to the Department of Education. This can put a strain on the kinds of students who are most in need of the personal boost education can provide.
As chronic absenteeism rates rose during the pandemic, so too did rates of domestic violence, homelessness and food insecurity.
Building connections
In Mt. Adams, the district with by far the lowest regular attendance rate in the 2020-21 school year, 99.8% of students were considered low-income and nearly a third were homeless, according to OSPI data from that same year. Compare that to Naches Valley School District, which had the highest regular attendance rate at 92.8%. About half of students there are considered low-income and less than 1% were homeless.
Principal Tenney said that at WSHS — part of the Mt. Adams district — many students take on responsibility at home, making sure that they and their siblings make it to school.
Cultural priorities may also play a role in attendance. Some families take extended vacations to Mexico in winter, Rivera said. Several White Swan students said attending cultural events is important to them. But they do not always line up with the school calendar. Native funerals, for example, can last up to three days, Hawk said.
Muller said the high school speaks with its students and has procedures in place so missing school for cultural reasons is not marked as an absence. But Julie Schillreff, Mt. Adams supervisor of school and community programs, said she’s unsure whether parents know about the options. Schillreff is also coordinator for the White Swan Community Coalition.
Schillreff said the district is on a journey to better align itself with the needs and culture of Native students and families. About 60% of the district is Native, according to OSPI data, and the schools are on the Yakama Reservation.
School leaders studied the Yakama Nation’s Comprehensive Education Plan, and the district had workshops with Native educators on how to embrace Indigenous methods of teaching. The district has built up relationships with respected members of the tribe, a trust that was not always easily won.
Mt. Adams also surveyed students in 2019 to get their perspective on attendance. Students reported they are more likely to attend when they feel connected to their teachers and feel safe and respected at school. They were less likely to attend when they were sick, had an appointment or had a cultural activity.
The pandemic stalled their efforts for a few years, as schools everywhere went into survival mode. But the district is looking for ways to pick up where it left off, Schillreff said.
She believes that creating stronger connections with the community could lead to better attendance. But it’s a large undertaking, one that requires a re-examination of systems that were not adequately serving Native students.
“I don’t think it’s a quick fix,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.