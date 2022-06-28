Educators from three school districts in the Yakima Valley won awards or scholarships from the Washington Association of School Administrators, or WASA, according to a press release.
Longtime Selah School District Superintendent Shane Backlund won the group's Leadership Award, the release said. He will leave his position in Selah in July to join Educational Service District 105 as its deputy superintendent.
Jose Rivera, the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in the Grandview School District, won the Piper Sandler Doyle E. Winter Scholarship for Administrative Leadership in Education. The $1,000 scholarship is for administrators pursuing doctoral degrees, according to WASA’s website.
Maria Santos Lucero, the principal at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Yakima, won the Gallagher Howard M. Coble Scholarship for Under-Represented Educational Leaders. The $5,000 scholarship goes to an educator from an under-represented group furthering their studies to one day enter a position in their district’s central office, the release said.
WASA distributed the awards and scholarships at its conference in Spokane last week, the release said.
