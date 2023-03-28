Yakima Valley Partners for Education will receive a grant of up to $125,000 from the Washington Student Achievement Council to help Lower Yakima Valley students with post-high school success, according to a news release.
YVPE is comprised of over a dozen community groups, school districts and other educational institutions that work together to provide equitable opportunities for Lower Valley students and their families to succeed. It operates out of Heritage University. It focuses on food security, digital connectivity, health and family engagement.
The money will come from a regional challenge grant from the council. These grants aim to support groups that help marginalized students succeed in high school and enroll in post-secondary education, the release said. Over $5 million in grant money will be distributed throughout the state this year.
YVPE’s approach will focus on helping students graduate from high school, the release said.
“This grant will assist our partners to offer support, information, and strategies for collective impact,’ said YVPE Director Suzy Diaz. “YVPE and WSAC are committed to positively impacting high school completion, postsecondary enrollment, postsecondary completion, and gainful employment.”
