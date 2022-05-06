A sea of children, family members and educators gathered on the lawns of Heritage University in Toppenish to listen to award-winning children’s author Annette Bay Pimentel bring the story of librarian Pura Belpré to life Wednesday evening, May 4, 2022.
Educational Service District 105, Toppenish School District and Heritage University collaborated to put on the event. Children took home free copies of the book “Pura's Cuentos: How Pura Belpré Reshaped Libraries with Her Stories” by Pimentel. The author herself was there to autograph copies and lead a read-along.
Kids could also make crafts inspired by the book, including puppets based on its characters and faux stained glass. Fiesta Foods catered the event.
Several education officials said the event’s goal was to promote literacy in the community and it was a first of its kind for the Valley, as far as they knew.
Literature on the lawn
Hundreds of Toppenish School District students and families showed up at the event on the warm spring evening. Several said they appreciated the festivities.
At the craft table, Valley View Elementary School fifth-grader Max Villareal said he wanted to come because he thought it would be the biggest event of the school year and he was having a great time.
He was eager to say hello to friends and teachers outside of school, but meeting Pimentel was a whole new experience for him. It was the first time he had met someone well-known, he said.
“Meeting an author, I felt like I was meeting some type of celebrity,” he said.
Esther Jimenez said her son Ezra, a first-grader, was particularly excited to ride the bus, since he doesn’t get to do that often. Toppenish School District provided transportation from their elementary schools to Heritage.
Garfield Elementary School third-grader Aliyaa Chavez said the food was really good.
Her friend and fellow third-grader Emma Jackson narrowed down her favorite part of the event to “mostly everything.”
Putting it together
The genesis for the event came from an innovative literacy grant the ESD received, ESD 105 Literacy Coordinator Jessica Lara said.
Washington’s educational service districts provide support to local school districts and ESD 105 covers districts in Yakima, Kittitas, Klickitat and Grant counties.
Toppenish was one of the districts ESD 105 partnered with for the grant, along with Yakima and Wapato school districts and the Yakama Tribal School, Lara said. The grant is $744,000 a year for five years, Lara said.
Lara said they needed a large, open space for the event, so they reached out to Heritage, which was an enthusiastic partner. University students volunteered at the event as well, which provided an additional benefit to students and families.
“Now we're introducing students to college campuses early. They get to see students that represent what they look like,” she said.
For several students, it was their first time on campus.
Pimentel said the ESD reached out and invited her and felt it was a good match. The Idaho-based author said it was nice to be with kids in-person, as many of her recent school visits were online due to the pandemic.
The book she distributed and read from was “Pura’s Cuentos: How Pura Belpré Reshaped Libraries with Her Stories,” which is about a Puerto Rican librarian in New York City in the 1920s. Belpré noticed that the stories and folktales from Puerto Rico were not on library shelves, so she shared them with children and eventually published them.
“I hope that people who read this know that their stories matter, and if their story is not on the shelves of the library, it is not that their story is important, but it's that that story has not been told yet,” Pimentel said.
She hoped that the book would lead to more people telling their own stories.
Lara and some of her ESD 105 colleagues said they could not remember an event quite like this one in the Yakima Valley.
“So it really became this much bigger thing than we imagined it to ever be. It was really just about an author coming to read a book and now it's like kids go to college, families go to college, access to university,” she said. “So that's sort of how it happened, as a collective effort.”
Future family days
Lara said the ESD would definitely consider putting on similar events in the future. That’s a prospect Toppenish parents welcomed.
“I think they should have more events like this,” Toppenish mom Brenda Barragan said.
She liked seeing the community come together, especially after COVID put large gatherings on hold for two years.
Fellow Toppenish mom Angelica Piñon called the event awesome and said she too would come to future literacy days. Having the author at the event really got her children, especially her youngest one, excited about reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.