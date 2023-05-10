Yakima Valley College’s faculty union said it has “no confidence” in YVC President Linda Kaminski because of transparency issues.
AFT-Yakima Local 1485 represents about 300 faculty members at the college. The union has been vocal in recent months about grievances between its membership and the college, holding an on-campus protest in March.
The college also has another AFT union, Local 6390, which represents professional staff. That union did not take part in the vote, said AFT-Yakima president Rachel Dorn.
In a vote at the faculty union’s April meeting, 88% of members said they had no confidence in Kaminski’s leadership, a news release from the union said. The remaining 12% abstained from the vote.
“We didn’t want to do this, but all of our other efforts have failed,” Dorn said in the press release. “We have been trying to reach out to the school leadership and the Board of Trustees about our concerns for over a year, but there has been very little dialogue and we get the impression that leadership is not taking these concerns seriously.”
Board of Trustees Chair Castulo Arteaga said in a statement to the Yakima Herald-Republic that he and the incoming board chair recently met with faculty leaders. He said the college is in the process of finding information to address some of the union's concerns.
“We appreciate the work and leadership of President Kaminski. As trustees, our focus is on making sure that Yakima Valley College is fulfilling its mission to serve our students and to strengthen the entire Yakima Valley,” he said in the email statement.
The AFT pointed to transparency issues related to unclear decisions regarding faculty hiring and tenure, a lack of diligence in harassment investigations and an overall breakdown in communication between faculty, staff and administration.
In the news release, the union also expressed concern over the situation with YVC’s bachelor of applied science in teacher education program. The program will not accept new students for the 2023-24 school year so it can engage in a “planning year,” according to its website.
The AFT press release described this as a “sudden closure” of the program and expressed concern over how this would impact local schools, since the program trains new K-12 teachers.
The program’s website said it will resume enrollment in February 2024 for students to begin classes in fall 2024.
“It is important to note that juniors currently in the college’s program will be continuing on for their second year in our program during the 2023-24 academic year,” YVC communications director Dustin Wunderlich said in an email. “So, our BAS-TE program will not at any point be closed.”
The union also took issue with the non-renewal of several instructors, which it claimed the college did not handle properly, according to the press release.
The union will have a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the corner of West Nob Hill Boulevard and South 16th Avenue near the college’s Yakima campus, the release said.
It encouraged members of the public to support the union at Thursday’s meeting of the YVC board of trustees, in room 122 of YVC’s West Campus Conference Center at 4:30 p.m.
