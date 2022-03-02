Yakima Valley College has joined a statewide grant program to increase its outreach to formerly incarcerated people seeking higher education, according to a news release from the college.
YVC received $39,000 for fiscal year 2021 through a corrections education grant. The school brought on Alexander Bazan as its new re-entry navigator, college spokesperson Dustin Wunderlich said.
Wunderlich said Bazan's role is to reach out to people, usually while they are incarcerated, to help prepare them for the transition back into the outside community. Bazan will educate people about the programs available at YVC for those looking to pursue higher education.
Bazan said he also plans to work with local community groups to reach people.
The ultimate goal of the program is for formerly incarcerated students to receive an education and find quality jobs, Bazan said.
Studies have shown a strong link between education and lower recidivism rates.
Wunderlich said the program aligns with YVC’s goal of improving accessibility to education.
“Removing those barriers for people who have been incarcerated, to be able to re-enter society and contribute to our communities is really important and essential to our mission as an institution,” he said.
The college does not keep count of how many formerly incarcerated students it has, Wunderlich said. But people who are or were incarcerated at any of the 12 Washington State Department of Corrections facilities are eligible for program support.
Formerly incarcerated people who have already been released and live in the Yakima area can reach out to Bazan themselves by emailing abazan@yvcc.edu.
YVC is the 14th college in Washington to join the program, according to the release.
