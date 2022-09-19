Longtime Yakima Valley College English instructor Dodie Forrest has a spring in her step these days whenever she thinks about the first day of fall classes.
“I just really enjoy being present with students; I feel like there’s just really good energy and synergy there,” she said.
Monday, thousands of students will begin classes for Yakima Valley College’s fall quarter. The college offered limited in-person classes for select fields last fall. But this year, more in-person classes are back, and students and staff said they appreciate having options.
Forrest’s hybrid English classes are full already, to her surprise. During the winter and spring quarters, hybrid classes were small, she said.
But this quarter, the majority of YVC’s classes will be in-person or hybrid, partly online and partly in-person. Fully online options are also available for students.
Like many schools, YVC has relaxed its COVID guidelines since last year. Masking is voluntary, except in health care settings like the college’s dental hygiene clinic. Vaccines are mandatory for staff and encouraged for students, according to the college’s COVID information website.
Fall flexibility
For the past few years, Forrest had to teach classes that had at least some online component. The experience made her a better educator in some ways, she said. It forced her to ensure that her videos and discussions could engage students.
“I can create content in some new ways, and in ways that I think benefit a greater variety of learners,” she said.
But she missed the social component of class and is glad hybrid learning offers it.
YVC student government association member Lauren Harveaux is one student who said the hybrid environment works well for her. She is a second-year Running Start student taking college classes while still enrolled at Zillah High School.
This year she will take online and hybrid classes. She said she appreciates the social component of in-person classes, but benefits from having a quiet space to do most of her work.
She said she felt that students have more choices this year in terms of instructional modes.
“And I think that’s very positive because it’s just more individualized,” she said.
Last year, she said she did not feel very involved at YVC. She did not know about most of the events that happened. She joined student government to get involved and wants to help more students make the most of their time there, whether that means making events better advertised or making technological help more accessible.
Making connections
Pedro Navarrete, the assistant dean at YVC’s Grandview campus, said in the past few weeks he’s noticed an increase in foot traffic on campus. In talking with students, he’s heard excitement for the in-person options this year.
During the summer, YVC held events on both campuses to help students enroll and navigate financial aid.
“So, students are coming in and they’re seeking assistance, which is great,” he said.
He hopes that with more in-person offerings it will be easier to get students the support they need. During his time as a student, Navarrete said he was the type to ask instructors all sorts of questions, to the benefit of his classmates who could hear complex topics explained in multiple ways. But he understood that online classes can make curiosity awkward and students may have been less willing to put themselves out there when dealing with peers virtually.
Forrest also said she is looking forward to the connections that blossom when classes are in-person. Even the side conversations that occur before or after class can help a student open up to their instructor, she said.
The return of most students to campus will also change the way the college will offer some of its support services.
Forrest is the director of YVC’s Yakima Writing Center, which offers writing assistance to students. Early during the pandemic, the center could not offer any in-person writing support. So it pivoted to a fully online approach, Forrest said.
Initially, the center offered Zoom sessions, but Forrest and her team found that students worried about appearing vulnerable and asking for writing help when they were speaking online with near strangers. The team then developed a virtual map of writing resources. Students could start with that and those who needed additional support could virtually meet with an instructor.
The center began offering limited in-person support at the start of 2022 and will focus on in-person support this quarter, though Zoom sessions are still available, Forrest said.
First-year student Jessica Rodriguez is hoping to make connections with people. She said having the opportunity to interact with her peers is important to her because she’s been a stay-at-home mom for years. She hopes to motivate other students to succeed and finds her own motivation in her family.
Rodriguez is student council president for the Grandview campus, a role she acquired during the enrollment process. She said the would-be president could not fulfill the position and chose her as a replacement because of Rodriguez’s leadership and professional experience.
But it’s been 10 years since she was last a student. Rodriguez expects many of her classmates to be younger. She wants to help guide them.
“I’m not gonna lie — it’s a little intimidating, but I am excited to take on this role and hopefully help out,” she said.
In the same way she hopes to help her younger peers, Rodriguez said she hopes to receive guidance from her instructors and mentors as she studies to become a teacher.
