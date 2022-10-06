Yakima Valley College enrollment increased 12.7% this fall, compared to fall 2021, according to a YVC news release. This jump came as the college transitioned to mostly in-person or hybrid classes for fall 2022 and resumed in-person support services.
YVC enrolled the equivalent of 2,945 full-time students for the fall 2022 quarter, according to the release.
Last fall, many of YVC’s core classes were still online because of the COVID pandemic. Some hands-on subjects such as nursing, dental hygiene, automotive technology, performing arts and lab sciences were allowed to meet in person.
Online options are also available this year for interested students.
This marks the first enrollment increase for the college since the pandemic began, the release said. Statewide, community and technical colleges saw a nearly 20% enrollment drop after the pandemic took hold.
YVC President Linda Kaminski was pleased by the news.
“It’s an extremely positive development for our entire region that more people are working toward a degree or certificate that will prepare them for well-paying jobs that are in-demand here in the Yakima Valley,” Kaminski said in the release.
Enrollment is now open for YVC’s winter quarter. Enrollment for degree or certificate-seeking students closes Nov. 21. All other students can enroll Dec. 27 to 30. Winter quarter begins Jan. 3, 2023.
