The Yakima Valley College Foundation named procurement and supply specialist Tessa Southards the 2022 Darlene Koch Classified Employee of the Year, according to a YVC press release.
Southards works in YVC’s purchasing department and has been with the college 23 years, the press release said. In her role she oversees purchase orders, manages records and supervises other staff.
Colleagues said she stood out for her leadership and her willingness to surpass expectations in her work, according to the release.
Southards earned an associate of arts degree from YVC after she graduated from West Valley High School, the release said.
The classified employee of the year award winner receives a $1,000 prize. Southards will receive the award at YVC’s commencement ceremony June 17, the release said.
