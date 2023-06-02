For students, teachers and staff, spring is often a time of celebration as graduation nears and schools hand out awards. Yakima Valley College annually recognizes faculty, staff, alumni and community members who have exhibited a commitment to excellence in education and beyond.
The awards will be handed out at the college’s June 16 commencement ceremony. Here are the 2023 award winners:
Sherrie and Daryl Parker Faculty Award
Longtime YVC Spanish instructor Peter Monahan won the Sherrie and Daryl Parker Faculty Award, which recognizes a full-time faculty member who goes above and beyond in motivating students, according to a YVC press release.
Monahan grew up in Toppenish. He developed a passion for Spanish early in his educational journey, when he was placed in a dual-language classroom, according to the press release. He earned a degree in Latin American Studies from Western Washington University and traveled to Spanish-speaking countries in North America, South America and Europe.
Students submit nominations for the award, which comes with a $2,500 prize.
Robert M. Leadon Excellence in Teaching Award
Surgical Technology Instructor Libby McRae won the Robert M. Leadon Excellence in Teaching Award, which goes to a faculty member who embodies a high caliber of teaching, according to a YVC press release.
A Davis High School alumna, McRae earned an associate’s degree from YVC and enrolled in the U.S. Army, which sparked an interest in surgical education, the release said. She worked as a surgical technologist at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital and became a YVC instructor in 2005.
On campus, McRae is known for helping organize clinical rotations for surgical technology students, preparing case studies for students and connecting colleagues to professional development opportunities. She serves on YVC and national boards and is chair of the Foundation of Surgical Technology, which awards scholarships to students and military personnel, the release said.
The award comes with a $1,000 prize.
Darlene Koch Classified Employee of the Year
WorkFirst program assistant Heather Lundquist won the Darlene Koch Classified Employee of the Year.
Lundquist grew up in Sunnyside and worked at OIC of Washington and Heritage University before she came to YVC in 2018, the release said. In her current role, she provides administrative support to the college’s WorkFirst, flagger and job skills programs.
Lundquist stood out for her attention to detail, eagerness to help and dedication to producing high-quality work, the release said. A colleague also said Lundquist always puts students first and helps people achieve beyond what they thought was possible.
The award comes with a $1,000 prize.
Emeritus Faculty Award
Retired Physical Sciences Department head Kathleen Ashworth won the Emeritus Faculty Award, which honors retired faculty members who spent at least a decade at the college, according to a YVC news release. Emeritus is an honorific given to a retired person, generally used in academia.
Ashworth joined the YVC faculty as its first female chemistry professor in 1983, when she saw a small ad looking for instructors. Her colleagues described her as someone who went above and beyond for students by streamlining the process of earning an associate’s degree in health science fields, encouraging those who struggled with chemistry and keeping in touch with students after they left YVC.
Ashworth retired in 2017. She has remained busy by volunteering with her church, participating in a local senior organization and reading literature and poetry, according to the press release.
She also won the Robert M. Leadon Excellence in Teaching Award in 2000.
Distinguished Alumnus Award
Yakama Nation Legends Casino Hotel General Manager Letisha Peterson won the Distinguished Alumnus Award, which goes to someone who attended YVC for at least three quarters and stands out for their professional or community work, according to a YVC news release.
A lifelong Yakima Valley resident and enrolled member of the Yakama Nation, Peterson is a graduate of Yakama Nation Tribal School, YVC and Central Washington University, the press release said. She joined the team at Legends in 2008 through its Keys to Success program, which provides a path for tribal members to enter casino management. She became general manager in 2017.
Peterson said she honed some of her leadership skills during her time at YVC, when she participated in work-study, served as president of the Tiin-Ma Indian Club and cared for her family. She said balancing work life and her strong cultural identity has always been important to her.
Distinguished Service Award
Education Service District 105 won the Distinguished Service Award, which the YVC President’s Office presents to a community member or organization that strongly supports the college’s goals, according to a YVC press release.
ESD 105 is an educational resource hub that supports schools in South Central Washington, including all of Yakima County.
This school year, ESD 105 and YVC partnered up to develop the LINK program. LINK is a transitional program that allows students with intellectual disabilities who are on track to graduate from high school to spend time with peers on the YVC campus. The goal of the program is to promote inclusion and help students go from high school to college, the press release said.
