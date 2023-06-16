When Carlos Trejo-Perez was young, he used to sleep under the open Oregon sky.
His parents, migrant farmworkers from Mexico, had no access to child care, so they would take their young children with them to the orchards and fields where they worked. Trejo-Perez and his siblings would sleep for a few hours on blankets and bubble wrap used to protect apples from bruising. When they woke, the kids would help out, collecting apples in empty ice cream buckets.
Trejo-Perez has seen firsthand the hard work agriculture demands of people and how his parents sacrificed to give him a better future. It inspired him to work hard in school.
When he was young, he became interested in robotics through science fiction shows and movies. The "Jetsons" in particular stood out for its space age technology.
“It was kind of a way to look into the future,” he said.
With an associate's degree in science from Yakima Valley College and impressive extracurriculars, including a stint working with NASA, Trejo-Perez will head to Washington State University in the fall. Throughout his academic journey, he said he’s come to learn that the road to success is not always a straight path.
Settling down in Wapato
Trejo-Perez’s family moved around a lot during his early childhood, which meant he often switched schools. When he was in elementary school, his father was deported. Trejo-Perez, his mom and his siblings moved to Wapato to be near other family members.
Before that, he had never spent more than a few months in one school. Upon settling in Wapato, Trejo-Perez said he began to thrive.
“I ended up making great friends and I began to retain a lot more information and enjoyed school a ton more,” he said.
He joined an after-school robotics program in middle school and devoted even more time to it in high school. He even quit soccer because its season conflicted with the Wapato High School robotics team’s competitions.
During high school, Trejo-Perez served as engineering lead and president of the robotics team.
Christopher Beyrouty, the engineering teacher at WHS and one of the robotics advisers, said Trejo-Perez stood out to him as a dedicated member of the team who was always willing to try new ideas.
“He wouldn't give up on something,” he said. “He’d keep working at it until either he figured out how to get it to work or a better idea would be presented that would work for it.”
Thriving at community college
Trejo-Perez was not the first in his family to go to college. His older sister graduated from Central Washington University, and she helped him navigate the college admissions process. Now, he encourages his younger siblings to focus on school too.
After he graduated high school, Trejo-Perez enrolled at the University of Washington. But it wasn’t a good fit for him at the time. So he came back home and started taking classes at YVC.
“I think coming to YVC was one of the best decisions I've ever made,” he said.
He said he felt like some people overlook community colleges in favor of four-year universities. But he found that YVC was a great way to transition from high school to higher ed. He also felt like he got more personalized help and attention from his professors.
Trejo-Perez participated in NASA’s Community College Aerospace Scholars program, which he found helpful when it came to figuring out his career goals.
In addition to his course load, he participated in STEM club and served as a mentor for the WHS robotics team. Trejo-Perez said he was inspired by older students and adults who mentored him when he was younger. He wanted a turn to give back.
“I know a lot of the students are in the same situation where I am, where their parents may not be engineers or be in that sort of field,” he said. “So I think just going in there and showing them the different methods and the different paths they can take, I think it's helpful.”
The road to success
Trejo-Perez will work at Boeing as an intern this summer before he heads to WSU. There, he plans to continue pursuing engineering. He is most interested in aerospace engineering, and wants to be a part of moving that field forward.
Trejo-Perez worked hard to do well in school and make his parents proud, including his dad who has been reunited with the family in Wapato. But achieving success in college was not easy.
He said he wants students to understand and accept that their path might not be a straight shot to success. But he encouraged them to stick with it.
“There might be ups and downs, but as long as you keep on pushing forward and trying your hardest, you'll eventually get to the top,” he said.
