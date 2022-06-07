Yakima Valley College classes will be fully in person during the fall 2022 quarter, according to a news release from the college. YVC also will expand in-person services and support.
The college adopted a remote learning model in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, select science, arts, language and workforce education classes have offered hybrid instruction with some in-person components.
Online courses and support will still be available for students, the release said.
The college will have Express Enrollment Days at its Grandview campus this summer for new students who need help enrolling in classes. YVC will waive its normal application fee for students who attend an Express Enrollment Day, the release said.
Express Enrollment Days are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 22 and 29 and July 6 at the Grandview campus, the release said. The college is working on scheduling similar events at its Yakima campus.
Potential students should bring documents with them based on their schooling level and financial needs. This could include high school or college transcripts, recent test scores and tax returns. A full list is available online at bit.ly/yvcdocs.
Applications for the fall quarter are due Aug. 9. Classes start Sept. 19.
