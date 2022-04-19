Just like the smell of hops in the fall or a taste for cheese zombies, a strong connection to either A.C. Davis High School or Eisenhower High School is rooted in Yakima’s culture.
But incoming ninth graders this year are not guaranteed their first choice of high school, as the Yakima School District works to even out the student populations among schools, district officials said.
“We took a proactive approach to, for the first time, balance the high schools in a proactive manner, even though we are reacting to an imbalance that is our current reality,” YSD Superintendent Trevor Greene said.
As the only school district in the county with more than one traditional high school, Yakima has a long history of allowing incoming ninth graders to choose which school they would like to attend, as opposed to assigning schools based on geographic boundaries.
YSD has four options for high school: Davis, Eisenhower, the alternative high school Stanton Academy and Yakima Online.
In recent years, Davis has attracted more students than Eisenhower. To address this, YSD introduced a new system to determine incoming ninth graders.
Earlier this semester, students filled out a survey with their first- and second-choice high schools. Certain factors were taken into consideration, but about 300 students are expected to not receive their first-choice high school.
Uneven populations
The student populations at Davis and Eisenhower have swung back and forth over the years, school officials said. One will be more popular for a while before it eventually evens out naturally.
But imbalance between the district’s traditional high schools has become unsustainable, district officials said.
In the 2021-2022 school year, Davis had 2,619 enrolled students and Eisenhower had 2,146, according to data from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Davis High School Principal Heather Hastie-Ulery said the school has to utilize nontraditional spaces for classes, since there aren't enough rooms. The library, professional development rooms, career center and conference rooms have all been converted to class spaces.
Greene said the school had to turn down a partnership with an outside mental health agency because it could not supply the necessary space to house that support.
Some teachers have also had to take on additional work. Hastie-Ulery said 12 instructors teach during what should be their prep periods, time when teachers do not have a class so they can prepare. There are also four teachers who do not have permanent classrooms and must move between classes.
Hastie-Ulery is concerned this is putting more stress on teachers who have already had two tough pandemic years.
“It's just become such an issue in being able to best serve the kids,” she said. “Having teachers who are willing to do some of these things, but you hit burnout because they're teaching the whole time and then having more than 30 students in a class.”
Big class sizes also make it difficult for teachers to individualize learning, which does a disservice to students, she said.
Several factors could be driving Davis’s popularity among students. Word of mouth plays a big role in it, Green said. Davis also has an International Baccalaureate Program, while Eisenhower does not.
But Deputy Superintendent Rob Darling said in his experience talking with middle schoolers, the decision of which high school to pick comes down to which school their friends want to go to.
A new process
The district introduced a new system for incoming ninth graders to indicate their high school preference. In early March, students had to fill out an online survey with their first and second school choices, out of YSD’s four options.
In late March, the district notified students of their high school assignment. Families could appeal the district’s decision and that process had wrapped up by last week, Greene said.
Some students were guaranteed their first choice high school. That included students who have an older sibling that will be attending that high school in the 2022-2023 school year or whose parent is a full-time employee at that school, according to the district’s website.
Students with disabilities in self-contained classrooms, who qualify for homeless assistance services, who are in foster care or who have received less than a year of instruction at an American school and are English Language Learners were also guaranteed their first choice high school.
Geography was not a factor in the decision. Darling said the district initially considered it, but it limited the chances for students who did not live close to either high school to get their first choice school. The district provides transportation to its campuses.
For students looking to go to Davis, but who did not qualify for guaranteed enrollment, the district partnered with a third-party service to randomly distribute Davis's remaining spots, according to YSD's website.
“We really strived to maintain that choice option, no matter how challenging it was going to be. We knew this year it was going to be the biggest year, with the most students impacted,” Darling said.
About 300 students out of the district’s 1,237 incoming ninth graders did not get their first choice school, Darling said.
The district capped Davis’s incoming freshman class at 525 for the 2022-2023 school year, he said. Eisenhower will have a class of 700 incoming freshmen.
“And that in one year will significantly lessen the gap between the two high schools,” Darling said. “It will still be a little bit out of balance but not a lot.”
The incoming classes will even out in future years, but the 2022-2023 freshman class was the most affected, Darling said.
This school year there are about 675 freshmen at Davis and 550 at Eisenhower, he said.
Greene has experience with both of Yakima’s traditional high schools. He is a Davis grad, taught for several years at Eisenhower, and had children enrolled at Davis and Eisenhower this school year. He guaranteed both schools have dedicated staff and academic opportunities options for students.
Charlotte Ellis, YSD’s executive director of 6-12 school leadership and accountability, echoed this idea.
“I think it's really important that there's a clear understanding that Eisenhower and Davis — their entire teams are committed to that high quality student learning, and they are more alike in what they the programs and courses that they offer than they are different,” she said.
Davis and Eisenhower will host “Class of 2026” open houses for incoming freshmen the evening of April 25, 2022.
