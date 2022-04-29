After two years of pandemic limitations, Friday morning’s Discovery Lab School field trip to the JA Education Center was a breath of fresh air for students, educators and the volunteers who staffed the event.
About 200 first- through eighth-graders at the Yakima School District Discovery Lab had 25 different government agencies and businesses to visit and learn about, said Barbara Kinmark, JA regional programs manager.
“We’ve never really hosted a community job fair for students,” Kinmark said. “It’s really exciting to see them come here in this capacity.
“And it’s also notable that so many members of the community came together at the drop of a hat to make this happen.”
Career Day participants ranged from mechanics to lawyers, from bank officials to engineers with the state’s Department of Transportation.
But the star attraction, particularly for the younger students, was a Black Hawk helicopter and crew from the Yakima Training Center. As crew members talked about their duties and the helicopter’s capabilities, students had the chance to board the main cargo hold and sit in the cockpit.
Also attracting attention in the back parking lot of the JA facility were a Yakima Training Center firetruck and crew and an American Medical Response ambulance. Two EMTs had a pair of CPR training dummies and discussed the equipment they use when responding to medical emergencies.
Kinmark and Natalie Vega O’Neil, president and CEO of JA Washington, said the event was a welcome return to in-person activities after more than two years of COVID-19 precautions.
O’Neil said Career Day was a chance to focus on one of JA’s three pillars — career readiness — with the other two being financial literacy and entrepreneurship.
“Exposing kids to all the career opportunities in our region is great opportunity,” O’Neil said. “A lot of our corporate partners are here, and it’s nice to have so many other businesses in the community.”
For more information on Junior Achievement programs in the region, visit https://bit.ly/3OMjOV9.
